City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR BIDS PW23-0108F

City of Tacoma

Facilities Management

REQUEST FOR BIDS PW23-0108F Police Fleet HVAC Replacement

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Submittals must be received by the City’s Procurement and Payables Division prior to 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

For electronic submittals, the

City of Tacoma will designate the time of receipt recorded by our email, sendbid@cityoftacoma.org, as the official time of receipt. This clock will be used as the official time of receipt of all parts of electronic bid submittals. Late submittals will be returned unopened and rejected as non-responsive.

Submittal Delivery: Sealed submittals will be received as follows: By Email:

sendbid@cityoftacoma.org

Maximum file size: 35 MB. Multiple emails may be sent for each submittal

Bid Opening: Sealed submittals in response to a RFB will be opened Tuesday’s at 11:15 AM by a purchasing representative and read aloud during a public bid opening held at the Tacoma Public Utilities Administrative Building North, 3628 S. 35th Street, Tacoma, WA 98409, conference room M-1, located on the main floor. They will also be held virtually Tuesday’s at 11:15 AM. Attend via this link or call 1 (253) 215 8782. Submittals in response to an RFP, RFQ or RFI will be recorded as received. As soon as possible, after 1:00 PM, on the day of submittal deadline, preliminary results will be posted to www.TacomaPurchasing.

org.

Solicitation Documents: An electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and obtained at the City’s plan distribution service provider, ARC, 632 Broadway, Tacoma, WA, or by going to http://www.e-arc.com/location/tacoma. Prospective bidders will be required to pay reproduction costs. A list of vendors registered for this solicitation is also available at their website.

Pre-Proposal Meeting: A pre-proposal meeting will be held virtually via Microsoft Teams on 5/23/2023 at 9:00 am with an expected conclusion by 10:00 am.

Microsoft Teams meeting

Join on your computer, mobile app or room device

Click here to join the meeting

Meeting ID: 268 828 062 506

Passcode: m42UF7 Download Teams | Join on the web

Or call in (audio only)

+1 253-666-4424,,836031715#

United States, Tacoma Phone Conference ID:

836 031 715#

Find a local number | Reset PIN

Learn More | Meeting options

On 5/25/23 there will be an onsite walk through at the Police/Fleet building commencing at 9:00am at 3702 S. Pine Street, Tacoma, WA 98409. Meeting location shall be on public sidewalk in front of the building. This onsite meeting is expected to conclude no later than 10:30 am. Project Scope: The project consists of a 14 unit rooftop mounted air handling unit replacement and a bid alternate for the replacement of the additional 16 rooftop units. Existing natural gas units shall be replaced with all electric units. Base bid of project shall include all necessary upgrades to electrical services and systems. Estimate: $1,140,000.00

Paid Sick Leave: The City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid sick leave as set forth in Title 18 of the Tacoma Municipal Code and in accordance with State of Washington law.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA Information: The City of Tacoma, in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. Specification materials can be made available in an alternate format by emailing the contact listed below in the Additional Information section. Title VI Information: “The City of Tacoma” in accordance with provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. sections 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin in consideration of award.

Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Tina Eide, Senior Buyer by email to teide@cityoftacoma.org.

Protest Policy: City of Tacoma protest policy, located at www.tacomapurchasing.org, specifies procedures for protests submitted prior to and after submittal deadline

Meeting sites are accessible to persons with disabilities. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities can be arranged with 48 hours advance notice by calling 253-502-8468.

IDX-977025

May 16, 2023