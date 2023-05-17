City of Tacoma Uses Federal Grant Dollars to Strengthen Financial and Digital Literacy of Local Entrepreneurs

TACOMA, Wash. – As part of continuing efforts to build the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Tacoma, the City of Tacoma’s Community and Economic Development Department is using $330,000 in federal grant funding from the U.S. Economic Development Administration to provide more substantive technical assistance in the areas of financial and digital literacy for small and micro businesses. Programming in these areas will be available to them at no cost now through August 2023 through two organizations, King’s Dream Business Consulting and Revby.

“Small and micro businesses are vital to the overall health of our local business community, and we need to boost the complexity of technical assistance they get in these key areas that are going to be critical to their future success,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “This added support from the U.S. Economic Development Administration and other agency partners strengthens our efforts to ensure our businesses have the skills they need to grow and thrive.”

The Revby Digital Marketing and Digital Capacity Building Program

Small and micro businesses based in Tacoma will have access to consulting services through Revby, a small business technical assistance provider and business, digital marketing, and website development consultancy. Revby’s Digital Marketing and Digital Capacity Building Program will make one-on-one technical coaching sessions available through an application process now through May 31. Program participants will learn how to build their digital infrastructure and establish or strengthen their web presence with point-of-sale implementation. Emerging from the program with a better grasp of how to craft a strong content plan, and develop or enhance their digital marketing strategy, they will be better positioned to re-examine the way they approach e-commerce and address any identified areas of improvement. Group workshops are also available to anyone so long as they register in advance.

Keep it Local Tacoma

King’s Dream Business Consulting was founded on the idea that, in today’s economy, equitable community access to financial resources is essential. They have an experienced and dedicated team of experts who strive to support local business owners who have had difficulty tapping into traditional funding sources. Their program, Keep it Local Tacoma, will provide one-on-one consulting sessions online and in person to Tacoma-based small and micro businesses. With an emphasis on historically marginalized BIPOC and woman-owned businesses, as well as businesses located in areas of low to very low equity, those selected through an application process now through May 29 will learn how to repair their credit, confidently make strategic financial decisions, and become loan-ready. Group workshops are also available to anyone so long as they register in advance.

Eligible small businesses based in Tacoma must apply directly through these two local organizations through the links above. More information about the programs is available at makeittacoma.com.

Language assistance is available upon request. Questions, or requests to receive information in alternate formats, can be submitted via email to Dierdre Patterson at dpatterson3@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5621.

– City of Tacoma