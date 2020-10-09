City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR BIDS PW20-0061F

City of Tacoma

Public Works Department,

Facilities Management

REQUEST FOR BIDS PW20-0061F

Tacoma Municipal Building

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Fire Pump, Domestic Water & Automatic Transfer Switch Projects

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Submittal Delivery: Sealed submittals will be received as follows:

By Email:

bids@cityoftacoma.org

Maximum file size: 35 MB. Multiple emails may be sent for each submittal

By Carrier:

City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division, Tacoma Public Utilities

3628 S 35th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

In Person:

City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division, Tacoma Public Utilities Administration Building North, Guard House (east side of main building)

3628 S 35th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

By Mail:

City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division, Tacoma Public Utilities

PO Box 11007

Tacoma, WA 98411-0007

Until further notice, public Bid Opening meetings have been cancelled.

Submittals in response to a RFB will be recorded as received. As soon as possible on the day of submittal deadline, preliminary results will be posted to www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

Solicitation Documents: An electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and obtained by accessing the City of Tacoma Purchasing website at www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

• Register for the Bid Holders List to receive notices of addenda, questions and answers and related updates.

• Click here to see a list of vendors registered for this solicitation.

Pre-Proposal Meeting: A virtual Pre-Bid meeting will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 10 AM. Registration is required. Please register in advance at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pxT141aRSbavAYSPQ8kJHg. After registering you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. Pre-proposal site walk will be held by appointment only on Tuesday, October 20 and Wednesday, October 21 by emailiing Stephen Kruger at skruger@cityoftacoma.org. Questions shall be submitted in writing and responses to all contractors questions will be issued via addendum.

Project Scope: The project consists of upgrades and renewals to the TMB Fire sprinkler pump and test line, Domestic flush water system and Automatic Transfer Switch

Estimate: $253,000

Paid Leave and Minimum Wage: Effective February 1, 2016, the City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid leave and minimum wages, as set forth in Title 18 of the Tacoma Municipal Code. For more information visit www.cityoftacoma.org/employmentstandards.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA Information: The City of Tacoma, in accordance with Section 504 of

the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. Specification materials can be made available in an alternate format by emailing Gail Himes at ghimes@cityoftacoma.org, or by calling her collect at 253-591-5785.

Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Doreen Klaaskate, Senior Buyer by email to dklaaskate@cityoftacoma.org

Protest Policy: City of Tacoma protest policy, located at www.tacomapurchasing.org, specifies procedures for protests submitted prior to and after submittal deadline.

Meeting sites are accessible to persons with disabilities. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities can be arranged with 48 hours advance notice by calling 253-502-8468.

IDX-910843

October 9, 2020