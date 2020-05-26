City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR BIDS

City of Tacoma

Department of Public Utilities – Tacoma Water

REQUEST FOR BIDS WD19-0313F

WATER DIVISION PROJECT WDP 2019-28

Tehaleh Segment 2: 198th Avenue Main Extension

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, Tuesday, June 9th, 2020

Submittal Delivery: Sealed submittals will be received as follows:

By Email:

bids@cityoftacoma.org

Maximum file size: 35 MB. Multiple emails may be sent for each submittal

Until further notice, public Bid Opening meetings have been cancelled.

Submittals in response to a RFB will be recorded as received. As soon as possible on the day of submittal deadline, preliminary results will be posted to www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

Solicitation Documents: An electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and obtained at the City’s plan distribution service provider, ARC, 632 Broadway, Tacoma, WA, or by going to http://www.e-arc.com/location/tacoma. Prospective bidders will be required to pay reproduction costs. A list of vendors registered for this solicitation is also available at their website.

Pre-Proposal Meeting: A pre-proposal meeting will not be held due to Covid19. Questions may be submitted to Tina Eide by email to TEide@ci.tacoma.wa.us no later than by 3:00pm, PST, June 3rd, 2020

Project Scope: Construct approximately 2,106 lineal feet (Alternate A), or 1,415 Lineal feet (Alternate B) of 24-inch, 12-inch, and 8-inch water mains together with all necessary valves, specials, etc., all in accordance with these specifications and approved plans.The work is located in: 198th Ave E, from 120th to 128th St E., in the SE1/4-SEC09-T19N-R5E- and the SW1/4-SEC10-T19N-R5E-W.M. Pierce County, Washington.

Estimate: $768,787.00 plus tax (Alternate A)

$576,591.00 plus tax (Alternate B)

Paid Leave and Minimum Wage: Effective February 1, 2016, the City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid leave and minimum wages, as set forth in Title 18 of the Tacoma Municipal Code. For more information visit www.cityoftacoma.org/employmentstandards.

Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Tina Eide by email to TEide@ci.tacoma.wa.us no later than by 3:00pm, PST, June 3rd, 2020

Protest Policy: City of Tacoma protest policy, located at www.tacomapurchasing.org, specifies procedures for protests submitted prior to and after submittal deadline.

Meeting sites are accessible to persons with disabilities. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities can be arranged with 48 hours advance notice by calling 253-502-8468.

May 26, 2020