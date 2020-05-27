Re: Gutierrez, Diane

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. #150777

Grantor: Diane Gutierrez, An Unmarried Person

Current beneficiary of the deed of trust: Bank of America, N.A.

Current trustees of the deed of trust: Christopher R. Greene, Attorney, Jason L. Cotton, Attorney, Eric Marshack, Attorney, The Mortgage Law Firm, PLLC Current mortgage servicer of the deed of trust: Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc. Reference number of the deed of trust: 201006300138

Parcel number(s): 4720002340

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will, on the 26th day of June, 2020, at the hour of 10 o’clock AM at the 2nd floor entry plaza outside the County Courthouse, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, City of Tacoma, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Pierce, State of Washington, to-wit:

LOT 6, BLOCK 5, INLET ISLAND ADDITION, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 23 OF PLATS, PAGES 10 THROUGH 13, INCLUSIVE, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

The postal address of which it is commonly known as: 5315 S. Vista Dr. East, Bonney Lake, WA 98391

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated June 15, 2010, recorded June 30, 2010, under Auditor’s File No. 201006300138, records of Pierce County, Washington, from Diane Gutierrez, An Unmarried Person, as Grantor, Northwest Trustee Services, as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Bank of America N.A., A National Banking Association, as Beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was assigned, under an Assignment recorded August 09, 2017, as Instrument No.

201708090397 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Pierce County, Washington.

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows:

The current Beneficiary, Bank of America, N.A., alleges that you are in default for the following reason(s):

THE TAXES and INSURANCE HAS/HAVE NOT BEEN PAID.

UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST, THERE IS NOT AN OPTION FOR REINSTATEMENT.

Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears:

PAYOFF:

Principal Balance: $114,704.45

TOTAL PAYOFF GOOD THROUGH MARCH 25, 2020 $114,704.45

IV.

In addition to the amount in arrears specified above, you are or may be obligated to pay the following charges, costs and fees to pay off or reinstate the Deed of Trust:

OTHER PAYOFF CHARGES:

Including Interest, Trustee Fees,

Recording Fees, Mailing Fees, and Attorney’s Fees and Costs: $69,744.22

TOTAL PAYOFF FEES AND COSTS GOOD THROUGH MARCH 25, 2020 $69,744.22

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on the 26th day of June, 2020. The default(s) referred to in paragraph III must be cured by the 15th day of June, 2020, (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before the 15th day of June, 2020, (11 days before the sale date), the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after the 15th day of June, 2020, (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses:

Diane Gutierrez

5315 S. Vista Drive East.

Bonney Lake, WA 98391

Current Occupant

5315 S. Vista Drive East.

Bonney Lake, WA 98391

All Unknown Persons, Parties, or Occupants

5315 S. Vista Drive East.

Bonney Lake, WA 98391

by both first-class and certified mail on the 23rd day of January, 2020, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served on the 23rd day of January, 2020, with said written notice of default or the written notice of default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to ROW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

CHRISTOPHER R. GREENE, ATTORNEY THE MORTGAGE LAW FIRM, PLLC 1212 N. Washington Street, #308 Spokane, WA 99201 Phone: (509)-866-5375

COMPLIANCE WITH RCW 61.24.031, RCW 61.24.040 AND RCW 61.24.163, IF APPLICABLE:

For owner-occupied residential real property, before the Notice of Trustee’s Sale is recorded, transmitted, or served, the beneficiary has complied with RCW 61.24.031 RCW 61,24.040, and, if applicable, RCW 61.24.163.

Dated: 02/24/2020

By: Christopher R. Greene, As Duly Appointed

Successor Trustee

A-4719899