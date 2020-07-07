City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR BIDS

City of Tacoma

Environmental Services / Science and Engineering Division

REQUEST FOR BIDS ES20-0086F

Solid Waste Management Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Fuel Station Upgrade

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Submittal Delivery: Sealed submittals will be received as follows: By Email: bids@cityoftacoma.org Maximum file size: 35 MB. Multiple emails may be sent for each submittal

Until further notice, public Bid Opening meetings have been cancelled.

Submittals in response to a RFB will be recorded as received. As soon as possible on the day of submittal deadline, preliminary results will be posted to www.TacomaPurchasing.org. Solicitation Documents: An electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and obtained at the City’s plan distribution service provider, ARC, 632 Broadway, Tacoma, WA, or by going to http://www.e-arc.com/location/tacoma. Prospective bidders will be required to pay reproduction costs. A list of vendors registered for this solicitation is also available at their website. Pre-Proposal Meeting: A pre-proposal meeting will be held via ZOOM at 9:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 14, 2020. The ZOOM Conference Information is as follows: Join Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/97927934158?pwd=cGVra05XZDduRDV1VXZURzNiaTlBQT09 Meeting ID: 979 2793 4158 Password: 705996 One tap mobile +12532158782,,97927934158#,,,,0#,,705996# US (Tacoma) +13462487799,,97927934158#,,,,0#,,705996# US (Houston) Dial by your location +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma) +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston) +1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose) +1 929 205 6099 US (New York) +1 301 715 8592 US (Germantown) +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago) Meeting ID: 979 2793 4158 Password: 705996 Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/aiPbKLoNx Prospective bidders are encouraged to join the ZOOM Meeting. Equity in Contracting (EIC) and Local Employment and Apprenticeship (LEAP) requirements included in this contract. Prospective bidders may also contact Samol Hefley from Tacoma Purchasing at shefley@cityoftacoma.org to schedule a site visit with staff. No site visit will be provided unless scheduled. Project Scope: The Work generally includes, but is not limited to, installation of site improvements to support City supplied CNG Fueling Equipment, generator and automatic transfer switch equipment. The project includes installation of concrete pads, concrete raceway for fuel pipe and tubing, electrical wiring and cabinets, metal building canopy, fuel management system. Estimate: $3,476,000 Paid Leave and Minimum Wage: Effective February 1, 2016, the City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid leave and minimum wages, as set forth in Title 18 of the Tacoma Municipal Code. For more information visit www.cityoftacoma.org/employmentstandards. Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA Information: The City of Tacoma, in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. Specification materials can be made available in an alternate format by emailing Gail Himes at ghimes@cityoftacoma.org, or by calling her collect at 253-591-5785. Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Samol Hefley, Senior Buyer by email to shefley@cityoftacoma.org. Protest Policy: City of Tacoma protest policy, located at www.tacomapurchasing.org, specifies procedures for protests submitted prior to and after submittal deadline. Meeting sites are accessible to persons with disabilities. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities can be arranged with 48 hours advance notice by calling 253-502-8468.

IDX-902665

July 7, 2020