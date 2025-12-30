CITY OF TACOMA REGULARLY SCHEDULED MEETINGS 2026
Note: Some meetings may be held in a hybrid format that includes a remote option.
Bicycle and Pedestrian Technical Advisory Group
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248
Fourth Mondays at 5:30 p.m.; no meetings in May and December.
Contact: Liz Kaster 253-363-1135
Bid Opening**
3628 S. 35th St., Public Utilities Bldg., ABN-M1
Every Tuesday at 11:15 a.m.
Contact: Lisa Yost 253-502-8468
Board of Building Appeals and Public Hearings
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 335
(As needed. Call to check if there is a meeting.)
Contact: Quyen Thai 253-591-5465
Board of Ethics
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 220-A
Second Wednesdays in January, April, July, and October at 4:30 p.m.
Contact: Nicole Emery 253-591-5505
City Council Study Session
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Council Chambers
Every Tuesday at Noon.
Contact: Rosheida Myers 253-591-5134
City Council Meeting
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Council Chambers
Every Tuesday at 5:00 p.m.
Contact: City Clerk’s Office 253-591-5505
City Events and Recognitions Committee
1500 Commerce St., Greater Tacoma Convention and Trade Center, Board Rm. North
Third Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m.
Contact: Ashley Young 253-573-2523
Civil Service Board Meeting and Study Session
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Council Chambers
First Thursdays at 5:00 p.m.; January meeting moved to January 15, 2026.
Contact: Wendy Hobson 253-591-2059
Climate and Sustainability Commission
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248
Third Thursdays at 5:00 p.m. No Meeting in December.
Contact: Kristin Lynett 253-591-5571
Commission on Elected Salaries
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243
First Mondays in February, May, August, and November at 6:00 p.m.
Contact: Monica Rutledge 253-433-4393
Commission on Immigrant and Refugee Affairs
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243
Fourth Mondays at 5:30 p.m.
Community Vitality and Safety Committee
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248
Second and Fourth Thursdays at 4:30 p.m.
Contact: City Clerk’s Office 253-591-5505
Community’s Police Advisory Committee
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 220-A
Second Mondays at 6:00 p.m.
Contact: Ted Richardson trichardson@tacoma.gov Economic Development Committee
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248
Second, Fourth, and Fifth Tuesdays at 10:00 a.m.
Contact: City Clerk’s Office 253-591-5505
Equity in Contracting Advisory Committee
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243
Third Wednesdays in February, May, August, and November at 7:30 a.m.
Contact: Malika Godo 253-591-5630
Fire Pension/Disability Board
3628 S. 35th St., Public Utilities Bldg., ABN-Ground Floor, Retirement Conf. Rm.
First Thursdays at 10:00 a.m., January meeting moved to January 8, 2026.
Contact: Cheri Campbell 253-502-8700
Government Performance and Finance Committee
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248
First and Third Tuesdays at 10:00 a.m.
Contact: City Clerk’s Office 253-591-5505
Greater Tacoma Regional Convention Center Public Facilities District Board of Directors
1500 Commerce St., Greater Tacoma Convention and Trade Ctr., Board Rm. North
Third Thursdays in January, April, July, and October at 8:30 a.m.
Contact: Donlisa Scott 253-573-2557
Hearing Examiner’s Hearing*
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Council Chambers
Every Tuesday and Thursday at 9:00 a.m.; Every Third Wednesday at 9:00 a.m.
Contact: Louisa Legg 253-591-5195
Visit tacoma.gov/hearingexaminer
Human Rights Commission Study Session
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243
Second Mondays at 5:30 p.m. Human Rights Commission
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243
Second Mondays at 6:30 p.m. Human Services Commission
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 138
Second Wednesdays at 6:00 p.m.
Infrastructure, Planning, and Sustainability Committee
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248
Second and Fourth Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m.
Contact: City Clerk’s Office 253-591-5505
Joint Municipal Action Committee
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248
Second Fridays at 8:00 a.m.
Contact: Chrisy Vindivich 253-591-5141
Joint Municipal Action
Committee Quarterly Meeting
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248
Second Fridays in February, May, August, and November at 8:00 a.m.
Contact: Chrisy Vindivich 253-591-5141
Land Use Public Meetings***
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Council Chambers
Second and Fourth Thursdays at 5:00 p.m.
Contact: Larry Harala 2
53-591-5640
Landmarks Preservation Commission
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243
Second and Fourth Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m.; Second Wednesdays only in November and December.
Contact: Reuben McKnight 253-591-5220
Local Employment and Apprenticeship Training Program Advisory Committee
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243
Fourth Thursdays at 7:30 a.m. in January, April, July, and October
Contact: Deborah Trevorrow 253-591-5590
Local Improvement District Hearings*
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Council Chambers
Second and Fourth Mondays
at 5:00 p.m.
Contact: Louisa Legg 253-591-5195
Visit tacoma.gov/hearingexaminer Operational Strategy and Administrative Committee
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243
Second and Fourth Fridays at 10:30 a.m.
Contact: City Clerk’s Office 253-591-5505
Police Pension/Disability Board
3628 S. 35th St., Public Utilities Bldg., ABN-Ground Floor, Retirement Conf. Rm.
First Tuesdays at 9:00 a.m.
Contact: Cheri Campbell 253-502-8700
Public Utility Board Study Session
3628 S. 35th St., Public Utilities Bldg., Conf. Rm. LT1
Second and Fourth Wednesdays at 3:00 p.m.; Third Wednesdays only in November and December
Contact: Charleen Jacobs 253-502-8201
Public Utility Board Meeting
3628 S. 35th St., Public Utilities Bldg., Auditorium
Second and Fourth Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.; Third Wednesdays only in November and December
Contact: Charleen Jacobs 253-502-8201
Tacoma Area Commission on Disabilities
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243
Second Thursdays at 4:00 p.m.
Contact: Lucas Smiraldo 253-591-5048
Tacoma Arts Commission
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248
Second Mondays at 5:00 p.m.; no meeting in July.
Contact: Rebecca Solverson 253-591-5564
Tacoma Community Redevelopment Authority Board
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248
Second and Fourth Thursdays at 7:30 a.m.; First and Third Thursdays in November and December.
Contact: Ronda VanderMeer 253-591-5230
Tacoma Creates Advisory Board
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248
First Mondays at 5:30 p.m. Special Meetings on Monday, May 18, and Monday, August 31, in Conf. Rm. 248;
September meeting has been moved to August 31, 2026.
Contact: Lisa Jaret 253-591-5161
Tacoma Employees’ Retirement System Board
3628 S. 35th St., Public Utilities Bldg., Conf. Rm. LT1
Second Thursdays at 1:00 p.m.; January meeting on Third Thursday at 1:00 p.m.; February, May, August, and November meetings at 10:00 a.m. Contact: Adora Peters 253-502-8612 Tacoma Permit Advisory Group
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243
Third Wednesdays at 2:00 p.m.
Contact: Megan Norman 253-325-3948
Tacoma Planning Commission
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Council Chambers
First and Third Wednesdays at 5:00 p.m.
Contact: Stephen Atkinson 253-905-4146
Tacoma Public Library Board of Trustees
Held at various branches.
Third Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. Visit https://tacomalibrary.org/board-of-trustees/
Contact: 253-280-2881
Transportation Commission 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243
Third Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m.
Contact: Carrie Wilhelme 253-442-9813
Unfit Building Hearings****
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Council Chambers Third Wednesdays at various times. Contact: Code Compliance 253-591-5049
Urban Design Board
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243
Third Thursdays at 5:30 p.m.
Contact: Carl Metz 253-290-3946
* Bid Opening will be held on an as-needed basis. Contact the Finance Procurement and Payables Office at 253-502-8468 or www.tacomapurchasing.org to confirm whether Bid Opening will be held.
** Hearing Examiner’s Hearings and Local Improvement District Meetings are held on an as-needed basis. Contact the Hearing Examiner’s Office at 253-591-5195 to confirm whether a hearing or meeting will be held. Hearings may be held at various times throughout the day.
*** Land Use Public Meetings meet on an as-needed basis. Contact Larry Harala at 253-591-5640 to confirm whether a meeting will be held.
**** Unfit Building Hearings occur on an as-needed basis. Contact Code Compliance at 253-591-5049 to confirm whether a hearing will be held. Hearings may be held at various times throughout the day.
December 30, 2025