CITY OF TACOMA REGULARLY SCHEDULED MEETINGS – 2021

MEETING, LOCATION, TIME, CONTACT PERSON

Bicycle and Pedestrian Technical Advisory Group, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243, Fourth Mondays at 5:30 p.m., Liz Kaster, 253-591-5380

Bid Opening**, 3628 S. 35th St., Public Utilities Bldg., ABN-M1, Every Tuesday at 11:00 a.m., Deborah Trevorrow, 253-502-8468

Board of Building Appeals, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 335, (As needed. Call to check if there is a meeting.), Susan Coffman, 253-594-7905

Board of Building Appeals Public Hearing, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Council Chambers, (As needed. Call to check if there is a meeting.), Susan Coffman, 253-594-7905

Board of Ethics, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 138, Second Wednesdays in January, April, July, and October at 6:30 p.m., Doris Sorum, 253-591-5361

Citizen Commission on Elected Salaries, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243, First Mondays in February, May, August, and November at 6:00 p.m., Jamie Olson, 253-591-5864

City Council Meeting, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Council Chambers, Every Tuesday at 5:00 p.m., Doris Sorum, 253-591-5361

City Council Study Session, 733 Market St., Municipal Bldg. N., Conf. Rm. 16, Every Tuesday at 12:00 NOON., Rosheida Myers, 253-591-5134

City Events and Recognitions Committee, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 220-A, Third Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m., Kala Dralle, 253-573-2523

Civil Service Board Meeting and Study Session, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Council Chambers, First Thursdays at 5:00 p.m., Wendy Hobson, 253-591-2059

Commission on Immigrant and Refugee Affairs, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248, Fourth Mondays at 5:30 p.m., Nick Bayard, 253-573-2318

Community Council Meeting, 326 E. D St., Center for Urban Waters, Conf. Rm. Commencement Bay, Fourth Thursdays at 6:00 p.m.; Third Thursday in November; No meeting in December., Kristin Ely, 253-591-2047

Community Vitality and Safety Committee, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248, Second and fourth Thursdays at 4:30 p.m., Mary Crabtree, 253-591-5505

Community’s Police Advisory Committee, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243, Second Mondays at 6:00 p.m., Bucoda Warren, 253-594-7925

Deferred Compensation Administrative Committee, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 138, Fourth Thursdays at 1:00 p.m. in February, May, and August; First Thursday in December., Diane Peterson, 253-591-5440

Economic Development Committee, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248, Second, fourth, and fifth Tuesdays at 10:00 a.m., Mary Crabtree, 253-591-5505

Finance Investment Committee, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 138, First Mondays in February, May, August, and November at 11:00 a.m., Michelle Delia, 253-591-5803

Fire Pension/Disability Board, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., 9th Flr. Visibility Ctr., First Thursdays at 10:00 a.m.; Second Thursday in May., Cheri Campbell, 253-502-8009

Government Performance and Finance Committee, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248, First and third Tuesdays at 10:00 a.m., Mary Crabtree, 253-591-5505

Greater Tacoma Regional Convention Center Public Facilities District Board of Directors, 1500 Commerce, Greater Tacoma Convention and Trade Ctr., South Board Rm., Third Thursdays in January, April, July, and October at 7:45 a.m., Tammi Bryant, 253-593-7617

Hearing Examiner’s Hearing*, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Council Chambers, Every Tuesday and Thursday at 9:00 a.m., Louisa Legg, 253-591-5195

Housing Authority of the City of Tacoma Board of Commissioners, Held at various locations – See attached publication, Fourth Wednesdays at 4:45 p.m.; Second Wednesdays in November and December., Sha Peterson, 253-207-4450

Housing Authority of the City of Tacoma Board of Commissioners Study Session, 902 S. L St., Administration Bldg., 2nd Flr. Conf. Rm., First Fridays in February, May, and November at Noon; Second Fridays in July and September., Sha Peterson, 253-207-4450

Human Rights Commission, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243, Third Thursdays at 6:30 p.m., Andreta Armstrong, 253-219-9228

Human Rights Commission Study Session, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243, Third Thursdays at 5:30 p.m., Andreta Armstrong, 253-219-9228

Human Services Commission, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 148, Second Wednesdays at 6:00 p.m., Anne Michael-Smith, 253-591-5193

Infrastructure, Planning, and Sustainability Committee, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248, Second and fourth Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m., Katie Foster, 253-591-5153

Joint Municipal Action Committee, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248, Second Fridays at 8:00 a.m., Chrisy Vindivich, 253-591-5141

Joint Municipal Action Committee Quarterly Meeting, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248, Second Fridays at 8:00 a.m. in February, May, August, and November, Chrisy Vindivich, 253-591-5141

Land Use Public Meetings***, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Council Chambers Second and fourth Thursdays at 5:00 p.m. (As needed. Call to check if there is a meeting.), Jana Magoon, 253-882-9713

Landmarks Preservation Commission, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248, Second and fourth Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m.; Second Wednesday in November and December., Reuben McKnight, 253-591-5220 Local Employment and Apprenticeship Program Advisory Committee, 3628 S. 35th St., Public Utilities Bldg., Auditorium Conf. Rm., Fourth Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. in January, April, July, and October, Clifford Armstrong III, 253-591-5826

Local Improvement District (L.I.D.) Hearings*, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Council Chambers, Second and fourth Mondays at 5:00 p.m., Louisa Legg, 253-591-5195

Mayor’s Youth Commission General Assembly, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 138, Third Saturdays at 3:00 p.m., Bucoda Warren, 253-594-7925

Mayor’s Youth Commission Leadership Team, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 138, First and third Wednesdays at 3:00 p.m., Bucoda Warren, 253-594-7925

Metro Parks Tacoma Board of Commissioners, 4702 S. 19th St., Metro Parks Board Rm., Second and fourth Mondays at 6:00 p.m., Jennifer Bowman, 253-305-1091

Metro Parks Tacoma Board of Commissioners-Capital Improvement Committee, 4702 S. 19th St., Metro Parks Board Rm., Wednesdays after Board of Commissioners meeting at 5:00 p.m., Jennifer Bowman, 253-305-1091

Metro Parks Tacoma Board of Commissioners-Committee of the Whole, 4702 S. 19th St., Metro Parks Board Rm., Third and fifth Mondays at 5:30 p.m., Jennifer Bowman, 253-305-1091

Police Pension/Disability Board, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg.,9th Flr. Visibility Ctr., First Tuesdays at 9:00 a.m.; Second Tuesday in May., Cheri Campbell, 253-502-8009

Public Utility Board Meeting, 3628 S. 35th St., Public Utilities Bldg., Auditorium Second and fourth Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.; Third Wednesdays in November and December., Charleen Jacobs, 253-502-8201

Public Utility Board Study Session, 3628 S. 35th St., Public Utilities Bldg., ABN-LT1, Second and fourth Wednesdays at 3:00 p.m., Charleen Jacobs, 253-502-8201

Sustainable Tacoma Commission, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248, Third Thursdays at 5:00 p.m., Patrick Babbitt, 253-591-5173

Tacoma Area Commission on Disabilities, 3873 S. 66th St., Tacoma, WA 98409, Second Fridays at 4:00 p.m., Lucas Smiraldo, 253-591-5048

Tacoma Arts Commission, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248, Second Mondays at 5:00 p.m., Naomi Strom-Avila, 253-591-5191

Tacoma Community Redevelopment Authority Board, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248, Second and fourth Thursdays at 7:30 a.m.; First and third Thursdays in November and December., Erika Bartlett, 253-591-5645

Tacoma Creates Advisory Board, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248, First Mondays at 5:30 p.m.; First Wednesday in July in Conf. Rm. 243; September’s meeting on August 30, 2021, in Conf. Rm. 243., Clarissa Gines, 253-591-5174

Tacoma Employees’ Retirement System Board Meeting, 3628 S. 35th St., Public Utilities Bldg., ABN-LT1 April – Auditorium, Second Thursdays at 1:00 p.m.; Third Thursday in November; February, May, August and November at 10:00 a.m., Melanie Panui, 253-502-8590

Tacoma Permit Advisory Task Force, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243, Second Thursdays at 10:00 a.m., Lynda Foster, 253-591-5166

Tacoma Planning Commission, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Council Chambers, First and third Wednesdays at 5:00 p.m., Lihuang Wung, 253-591-5682

Tacoma Public Library Board of Trustees, 1102 Tacoma Ave. S, Tacoma, WA 98402, Third Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m., Library Admin, 253-292-2001 Ext. 1111

Tacoma Public Library Board of Trustees Study Session, Trustee Training, or Retreat, 1102 Tacoma Ave. S, Tacoma, WA 98402, March 6, 2021, May 15, 2021, September 11, 2021, and November 17, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., Library Admin, 253-292-2001 Ext. 1111

Tacoma-Pierce County Board of Health, 3629 S. D St., Health Dept. Bldg., Auditorium, First Wednesdays at 3:00 p.m., Patricia Darden, 253-649-1502

Tacoma-Pierce County Board of Health Study Session, 3629 S. D St., Health Dept. Bldg., Rainier Conf. Rm., Third Wednesdays at 3:00 p.m., Patricia Darden, 253-649-1502

Transit Oriented Development Advisory Group, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm 248, Third Mondays at 4:00 p.m., Lihuang Wung, 253-591-5682

Transportation Commission, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243, Third Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m., Jennifer Kammerzell, 253-591-5511

Unfit Building Hearings, 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Council Chambers Third Wednesdays at 9:00 a.m., Keith Williams, 253-573-2492

WorkForce Central Executive Board, 3640 S. Cedar St., Suite E, Third Thursdays at 8:30 a.m., Jan Adams, 253-254-7335

* Hearing Examiner’s Hearings and Local Improvement District Meetings occur on an as-needed basis. Please contact the Office of the Hearing Examiner at 253-591-5195 to confirm whether a meeting will be held. Hearings may be held at various times throughout the day.

** Bid Opening will be held on an as-needed basis. Please contact the Finance Procurement and Payables Office at 253-502-8468 or www.tacomapurchasing.org to confirm whether Bid Opening will be held.

*** Land Use Public Meetings occur on an as-needed basis. Please contact the Land Use Administrator at 253-594-7823 to confirm whether a meeting will be held.

December 31, 2020