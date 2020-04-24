City of Tacoma Public Works Engineering

REQUEST FOR BIDS TR20-0141F

Tote Track Upgrades

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, May 12, 2020 Submittal Delivery: Electronic submittals will be received as follows:

By Email:

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



bids@cityoftacoma.org

Maximum file size: 35 MB. Multiple emails may be sent for each submittal.

Until further notice, public Bid Opening meetings have been cancelled.

Submittals in response to a RFB will be recorded as received. As soon as possible on the day of submittal deadline, preliminary results will be posted to www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

Solicitation Documents: An electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and obtained by accessing the City of Tacoma Purchasing website at www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

• Register for the Bid Holders List to receive notices of addenda, questions and answers and related updates.

• Click here to see a list of vendors registered for this solicitation.

Pre-Proposal Meeting: A pre-proposal meeting will not be held.

Project Scope: This project shall generally consist of removing old worn rail and replacing it with new 115lb RE rail. Work will also include the replacement of two crossovers, three driveways and a minor amount of track replacement.

Estimate: $1,000,000.00

Paid Leave and Minimum Wage: Effective February 1, 2016, the City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid leave and minimum wages, as set forth in Title 18 of the Tacoma Municipal Code. For more information visit www.cityoftacoma.org/employmentstandards.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA Information: The City of Tacoma, in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities.

Specification materials can be made available in an alternate format by emailing Gail Himes at ghimes@cityoftacoma.org, or by calling her collect at 253-591-5785.

Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Doreen Klaaskate, Senior Buyer by email to dklaaskate@cityoftacoma.org

Protest Policy: City of Tacoma protest policy, located at www.tacomapurchasing.org, specifies procedures for protests submitted prior to and after submittal deadline.

Meeting sites are accessible to persons with disabilities. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities can be arranged with 48 hours advance notice by calling 253-502-8468. IDX-897159

April 24, 2020