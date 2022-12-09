City of Tacoma

Public Notice

City of Tacoma, Josh Lauer, 747 Market St Tacoma, WA 98402, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The proposed project, Streets Initiative Package #23, is located primarily in the Tacoma Central District and includes sections of: S Warner from S 7th to S 8th; S 7th from S Lawrence to S Cedar and from S Junett to S Pine; S Cedar from 6th Ave to S 9th; S 9th from S Cedar to S Junett; S Junett from 6th Ave to S 7th; S 10th from S Lawrence to S Cedar; S 11th from S Lawrence to S Alder; S Alder from S 9th to S 12th; Kellogg St from S Pine to S Anderson and S Anderson to S Oakes. 9 streets (11 segments). The project is in Tacoma in Pierce County. This project involves 6.9 acres of soil disturbance for Highway or Road, Utilities construction activities. The receiving waterbody is Commencement Bay. Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to:

Department of Ecology

Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater

P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696

IDX-967125

December 9, 16, 2022