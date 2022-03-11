CITY OF TACOMA

Public Hearing

March 9, 2021

On Tuesday, March 22, 2022, the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the declaration of surplus and sale of approximately 6,350 square feet of Tacoma Power property, located at 3404 South 45th Street, to Chris and Mitzi Dunayski, for the amount of $250,000. The hearing will be held during the City Council meeting and will begin upon completion of the regular agenda items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m. For additional details, please see the attached information. Pursuant to Proclamation of Emergency Rule No. 5, the meeting will be conducted in a hybrid format that includes an in-person component and a remote option. To attend in person, the meeting will be held in Council Chambers, on the first floor of the Tacoma Municipal Building, located at 747 Market Street. The meeting can be attended remotely by dialing 253-215-8782 or through Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/84834233126, and entering the meeting ID 848 3423 3126, and passcode 349099 when prompted. The meeting will be broadcast on TV Tacoma and live streamed.

Resolution No. 40921, which set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/councilmeetings by clicking on the link for March 8, 2022, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office. For more information, please contact Greg Muller, Real Estate Officer, at GMuller@cityoftacoma.org or 253-606-4688.

Doris Sorum

City Clerk

Summary

Notice of Public Hearing

Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at approximately 5:15 PM

Proposed sale of approximately 6,350 square feet of land in Tacoma, Pierce County, Washington.

A public hearing has been scheduled regarding a proposed sale to Chris and Mitzi Dunayski of property owned by the City of Tacoma, Department of Public Utilities, Light Division (dba Tacoma Power) in the amount of $250,000. This property, identified as Pierce County Assessor tax parcel number 2890002480, has been declared surplus to the needs of the City of Tacoma/Tacoma Power and is no longer required for operational purposes.

For additional information, please contact Greg Muller, Real Estate Officer, at (253) 606-4688.

IDX-950407

March 11, 2022