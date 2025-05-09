City of Tacoma-Public Hearing

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

On Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at approximately 5:15 p.m., the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the proposed Six-Year Comprehensive Transportation Improvement Program amended for the years 2025 and 2026-2031.

For additional details, please see the attached information.

The meeting will be conducted in a hybrid format. To attend in person, the meeting will be held at the Tacoma Municipal Building in the Council Chambers, located at 747 Market Street, on the first floor. To attend remotely, join through Zoom at www.zoom.us/j/84834233126 or dial 253-215-8782 and enter the meeting ID 848 3423 3126 and passcode 349099 when prompted. Council meetings are also available to watch live on TV Tacoma.

Oral comments will be taken during the City Council meeting. Those wishing to submit written comments may do so by email to the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@tacoma.gov or by mail at 733 Market Street, Room 11, Tacoma, WA 98402, by 5:00 p.m., on Monday, May 19, 2025. Written comments will be compiled, sent to the City Council, and posted online.

Resolution No. 41673, which set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@tacoma.gov or 253-591-5505.

For more information, please contact Jennifer Kammerzell, Project Manager, at 253-591-5511 or at jkammerzell@tacoma.gov.

Nicole Emery City Clerk

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at approximately 5:15 p.m.

On Tuesday, May 20, 2025, the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the draft Six-Year Comprehensive Transportation Improvement Program (Program) Amended 2025 and 2026-2031. Section 35.77.010 of the Revised Code of Washington (RCW) provides that the legislative body of each city and town prepare and adopt a comprehensive transportation program for the ensuing six calendar years and annually thereafter pursuant to one or more public hearings, prepare and adopt a revised and extended comprehensive transportation program, and each one-year extension and revision thereof will be filed with the Secretary of Transportation of the State of Washington. Section 35.77.010 of the RCW further provides that each city will include in their comprehensive transportation program how they intend to expend the revenues for non-motorized transportation purposes. The comprehensive transportation program can be amended at any time with City Council adoption after a public hearing.

The draft Program includes roadways, bridges, non-motorized facilities, sidewalks and other capital related transportation projects. The draft Program is based upon anticipated revenues versus desirable projects. There are always more projects than available revenues.

The City adopted the Transportation Master Plan (TMP) in December 2015, which includes a prioritized list of transportation projects. The adoption of the TMP included citywide community outreach and two public hearings. The proposed list of projects to be added to the draft Program support the goals and policies as well as network priorities outlined in the TMP.

Staff provided presentations to the Infrastructure, Planning, and Sustainability Committee on the Program amendment process and timeline on February 26, 2025, and the full draft Program on April 23, 2025. Staff also provided a presentation to the Transportation Commission on the Program amendment process, timeline, and the proposed list of projects to be added to or removed from the draft Program on April 16, 2025.

The proposed draft is available on the City’s website at: tacoma.gov/government/departments/public_works/transportation/six year_comprehensive_transportation_program.

For more information or to obtain a digital copy of the proposed draft, please contact Jennifer Kammerzell, Project Manager, at (253) 591-5511 or jkammerzell@tacoma.gov.

May 9, 2025