CITY OF TACOMA-Ordinance No. 29019

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, March 4, 2025, passed the following ordinance. The summary of the contents of said ordinance, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 29019 An ordinance of the City Council of Tacoma, Washington, granting a ten-year, non-exclusive, telecommunications franchise agreement to the Zayo Group, LLC to construct, operate, and maintain a telecommunications system within City rights of way, together with corresponding obligations, and,

WHEREAS, Zayo Group, LLC has had a ten-year, non-exclusive, Telecommunications Franchise Agreement (Ordinance No. 28124) enacted in 2013, and Amendment (Ordinance No. 28199) in 2014, with the City of Tacoma; and,

WHEREAS, in response to Zayo Group, LLC’s request for another franchise due to expiration of the first, City staff has negotiated the necessary contractual and legal charges, terms, and conditions for the requested franchise;

Now, Therefore,

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY OF TACOMA:

What follows is a summary of the remainder of Ordinance No. 29019:

Ordinance No. 29019 is a ten-year Telecommunications Franchise between the City of Tacoma and a Telecommunications Provider: Zayo Group, LLC. Within this Franchise Agreement, which will expire April 6, 2035, Zayo Group, LLC agrees to indemnify the City, provide appropriate levels of insurance, letter of credit, and performance bond, and move forward in good faith with protections for the residents under Tacoma Municipal Code Subtitle 16B (Telecommunications Systems), Title Chapter 10.22 (Rights-of-Way), and this Franchise.

The full text of the above ordinance may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Nicole Emery, City Clerk IDX-1010135

March 6, 2025