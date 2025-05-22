City of Tacoma- Ordinance 29035 & 29036

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, May 21, 2025, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the titles, is as follows: Ordinance No. 29035 An ordinance amending the Biennial Operating Budget of the City for fiscal years 2025-2026 for recommended budget adjustments, and implement additional changes in transfers and capital projects.

Ordinance No. 29036 An ordinance amending the Capital Budget of the City for fiscal years 2025-2026 for recommended budget adjustments and Council-approved capital projects with outstanding balances.

The full text of the above ordinance may be viewed online at the following website, http://cityoftacoma.legistar.com, by clicking on the meeting date and selecting meeting details, you will find the recent legislation in the attachments, or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505.

Nicole Emery, City Clerk IDX-1014066

May 22, 2025