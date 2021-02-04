City of Tacoma-Notice of Public Scoping Meeting

City of Tacoma

Determination of Significance, Request for Comments on Scope of EIS, and Notice of Public Scoping Meeting

Proponent: SeaPort Sound Terminal, LLC (SeaPort Sound)

Project Name: LU20-0107 SeaPort Sound Terminal Modernization

Location of Proposal: 2638 Marine View Drive, Parcel 0321264046

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



SEPA Lead Agency: City of Tacoma, File no. LU20-0107

Project Description: SeaPort Sound Terminal, LLC (SeaPort Sound) is proposing to demolish existing refinery equipment and replace it with new storage tanks and appurtenances at the SeaPort Sound Terminal located on the Hylebos Waterway at 2628 Marine View Drive in Tacoma, Washington (see attached Sheet 1). The SeaPort Sound Plant Modernization Project (Project) includes demolition of existing refinery equipment, installation of new storage tanks and containment system, as well as wastewater and stormwater improvements. The current storage capacity in the refinery area is approximately 15,000 barrels; the new tanks would have a capacity of about 181,000 barrels. While additional bulk fuels will be stored on site, the applicant is not seeking an increase in overall throughput for the facility. The purpose of the Project is to replace aging refinery infrastructure with new storage tanks, piping, and associated equipment, and safety and environmental protection measures, including upgraded wastewater treatment systems to meet functional, operational, and environmental needs at the terminal. EIS Required, Determination of Significance: Using the Optional DNS Process of WAC 197-11-355, the City of Tacoma, acting as SEPA Lead Agency, issued a preliminary determination of nonsignificance with the notice of application for the Shoreline Substantial Development Permit. The City notified the public that a Mitigated Determination of Nonsignficance was anticipated and invited public comment. Based on public comment, and on the provisions of WAC 197-11-340, the SEPA Responsible Official is withdrawing that preliminary determination and issuing a Determination of Significance. Using the threshold determination process in WAC197-11-330 the lead agency has determined this proposal is likely to have a significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is required under RCW 43.21C.030 (2)(c) and will be prepared. This determination is based upon the unknown and probable significant adverse impacts from the increased storage of fossil fuels in a location that is proximate to human habitation, that is adjacent to sensitive critical habitat, and that is subject to liquefaction and other seismic risks. An environmental checklist and other materials indicating likely environmental impacts can be reviewed by visiting https://aca.accela.com/tacoma/Default.aspx and entering the permit number LU20-0107 in the search field. Documents are located under the “record info” tab. The lead agency has identified the following areas for discussion in the EIS: emergency response, risks to public safety, intelligent transportation systems for emergency access, spill prevention and response, and air quality – to include the life cycle greenhouse gas emissions from the additional products to be stored on the site. Scoping: In addition to the foregoing topics, agencies, affected tribes, and members of the public are invited to comment on the scope of this proposed EIS. You may comment on alternatives, proposed mitigation measures, probable significant adverse impacts, permits, licenses, and/or other approvals that may be required. The City will use the scoping comments, as well as comments on the preliminary SEPA determination, to define the topics to be examined closely in the project EIS. Methods for presenting comments are described below. All comments are due no later than 5:00 p.m. on February 25, 2021.

The scoping period begins February 4 and ends February 25, 2021. An EIS public scoping meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. on February 18, 2021, via Zoom. The purpose of the public scoping meeting is to provide information about the proposed project and to provide an opportunity to comment on the scope of the proposed EIS. Written comments will be accepted at this meeting, which will be entered into the proposal’s environmental review record as scoping comments. If you have already provided comments on the project, they do not need to be repeated. For meeting information and submittal of written comments: Questions about the scoping meeting and written comments may be submitted via mail or email to Shirley Schultz | shirley.schultz@cityoftacoma.org | 253-345-0879

Responsible Official: /s/Peter Huffman, Director, Planning and Development Services 747 Market Street, 4th Floor

Tacoma, WA 98402

You may appeal this final determination. Appeals are due no later than the close of business (issue date + 14 days).

An appeal to the Hearing Examiner is initiated by filing a Notice of Appeal accompanied by the required filing fee of $1,040.00. Filing of the appeal shall not be complete until both the Notice of Appeal and required filing fee are received. THE FEE SHALL BE REFUNDED TO THE APPELLANT SHOULD THE APPELLANT PREVAIL. (Pursuant to Section 2.09.020 of the Tacoma Municipal Code, fees for appeals shall be waived for qualifying senior citizens and persons who are permanently handicapped who are eligible for tax exemption because of financial status.) The Notice of Appeal must be submitted in writing, electronically, to hearing.examiner@cityoftacoma.org. The filing fee will be coordinated with the appellant. Questions regarding the filing of an appeal may be directed to the Hearing Examiner at that email address or by phone at (253) 591-5195. You should be prepared to make specific factual objections.

Issue Date: February 4, 2021

IDX-919101

Publication Tacoma Daily Index: February 4, 2021 and February 11, 2021.