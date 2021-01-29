City of Tacoma-Notice of Public Hearing to Vacate

City of Tacoma

Notice of Public Hearing

January 28, 2021

On Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., the Hearing Examiner will conduct a hearing on the request to vacate a 10-foot wide planting strip within the southerly portion of 6th Avenue right-of-way, lying between South Howard Street and South Rochester Street, to facilitate a seven story apartment building. (6902 6th Ave, LLP; File No. 124.1420)

Due to the ongoing and unprecedented COVID-19 emergency, a remote access public hearing will take place to ensure the public’s health and safety. Information on how to participate will be updated as it becomes available and can be accessed at https://www.cityoftacoma.org/hearingexaminer/ or by calling the Hearing Examiner’s Office at 253-591-5195 or Troy Stevens, Senior Real Estate Specialist, at 253-591-5535.

Resolution No. 40733, which set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/councilmeetings by clicking on the link for January 26, 2021, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office.

Doris Sorum

City Clerk

January 29, 2021