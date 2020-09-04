City of Tacoma

Notice of Public Hearing

September 3, 2020

On Tuesday, September 29, 2020, the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the potential reauthorization and extension of the Tideflats Interim Regulations. The hearing will be held during the City Council meeting and will begin upon completion of the regular agenda items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m. For additional details, please see the attached information.

The City Council meeting will not be conducted in-person and will have telephonic and virtual access for the public to attend. The meeting and public hearing can be heard by dialing 253-215-8782 or through Zoom at www.zoom.us/j/89027150863, and entering the meeting ID 890 2715 0863, when prompted. Oral comments may be made at the City Council meeting. Sign up to speak by clicking the ‘Raise Hand’ button at the bottom of the Zoom window or press *9 on your phone. Those wishing to submit written comments may do so by email to the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org or by mail at 733 Market Street, Room 11, Tacoma, WA 98402, by 4:00 p.m., on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

Resolution No. 40643, which set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/recentlegis by clicking on the link for September 1, 2020, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office at 253-591-5505. For more information, please contact Steve Atkinson, Principal Planner, at satkinson@cityoftacoma.org or 253-591-5531.

Doris Sorum

City Clerk

Summary

CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC HEARING

Tideflats Interim Regulations – Six Month Extension

Tuesday, September 29, 2020, no earlier than 5:15 p.m.

How to Participate in the Public Hearing

A public hearing will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, upon completion of the regular agenda items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m., on the proposed six-month extension of the Interim Regulations relating to the Tideflats Subarea Planning process. To comply with Governor Inslee’s Emergency Proclamation, and the City Council’s directive approved July 28, 2020, to continue virtual meetings through September 30, 2020, this meeting will not be conducted in-person and will have telephonic and virtual access for the public to attend. The City Council meeting can be heard by dialing 253-215-8782 or through Zoom at www.zoom.us/j/89027150863 and entering the meeting ID 890 2715 0863, when prompted.

How to Provide Oral Comments

Oral comments can be made at the City Council meeting. Sign up to speak by clicking the ‘Raise Hand’ button at the bottom of the Zoom window or press *9 on your phone.

How to Provide Written Comments

Written comments are highly encouraged. To submit a comment: * E-mail: cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org

* Mail: City Clerk’s Office, 733 Market Street, Room 11, Tacoma, WA 98402

Summary of the Ordinance

The City Council, on November 21, 2017, passed Amended Ordinance No. 28470, establishing interim regulations for the Tideflats and other heavy industrial zoning districts. The Interim Regulations do the following: 1. Expand public notification for heavy industrial uses Citywide that require a SEPA determination or discretionary permit; 2. Place a pause on the development of certain new non-industrial uses within the Port of Tacoma Manufacturing and Industrial Center; 3. Place a pause on new residential development along the Northeast Tacoma shoreline as well as platting and subdivision of land on the slopes along Marine View Drive; and

4. Place a pause on the development of certain new heavy industrial uses Citywide. Since the initial adoption of the Interim Regulations in 2017, the Council has taken the following actions to extend the ordinance: * November 13, 2018: Ordinance No. 28542 – six-month extension

* May 21, 2019: Ordinance No. 28583 – six-month extension

* November 12, 2019: Ordinance No. 28619 – six-month extension

* May 19, 2020: Ordinance No. 28671 – six-month extension

The current ordinance is set to expire on December 2, 2020.

September 4, 2020