City of Tacoma-NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

March 20, 2024

On Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at approximately 5:15 p.m., the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the declaration of surplus and no-cost transfer of Tacoma Power property, located at 1801 North Orchard Street, to Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity for the development of affordable housing, pursuant to Revised Code of Washington 39.33.015.

For additional details, please see the attached information.

The meeting will be conducted in a hybrid format that includes an in-person component and a remote option. To attend in person, the meeting will be held in the Council Chambers, on the first floor of the Tacoma Municipal Building, located at 747 Market Street. The meeting can be attended remotely by dialing 253-215-8782 or through Zoom at www.zoom.us/j/84834233126, and entering the meeting ID 848 3423 3126, and passcode 349099 when prompted. Council meetings are also available live on TV Tacoma and Facebook. Oral comments will be taken during the City Council meeting. Those wishing to submit written comments may do so by email to the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org or by mail at 733 Market Street, Room 11, Tacoma, WA 98402, by 5:00 p.m., on Monday, April 1, 2024. Written comments will be compiled, forwarded to the City Council, and posted on the City’s webpage at www.cityoftacoma.org/writtencomments.

Resolution No. 41380, which will set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/recentlegis by clicking on the link for March 20, 2024, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office at 253-591-5505. For more information, please contact Greg Muller, Senior Real Property Officer, at 253-337-3164 or at gmuller@cityoftacoma.org.

Nicole Emery City Clerk

Public Works Department

Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at approximately 5:15 PM

Proposed transfer of approximately 13,000 square feet of vacant real property in Tacoma, Pierce County, Washington. A public hearing has been scheduled regarding a proposed no-cost transfer to Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat For Humanity of real property owned by the City of Tacoma, Department of Public Utilities, Light Division (dba Tacoma Power) for the development of affordable housing pursuant to Revised Code of Washington (“RCW”) 39.33.015. This property, located at 1801 North Orchard Street and identified as Pierce County Assessor tax parcel number 7475022110, has been declared surplus to the needs of the City of Tacoma/Tacoma Power and is no longer required for operational purposes. For additional information, please contact Greg Muller, Senior Real Property Officer, via phone at (253) 337.3164 or via e-mail at gmuller@cityoftacoma.org. Facilities Management, 747 Market Street, Rm 744 Tacoma, WA 98402-3701 (253) 591-5260 FAX (253) 594-7941 www.cityoftacoma.org

