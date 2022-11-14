City of Tacoma

Notice of Public Hearing

November 10, 2022

On Tuesday, November 29, 2022,

at approximately 5:15 p.m., the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the declaration of surplus and sale of approximately 1.74 acres of Tacoma Power property, located in the Graham – Eatonville vicinity of unincorporated Pierce County, to Amie and Jared Brisson, for the amount of $13,500. For additional details, please see the attached information.

The meeting will be conducted in a hybrid format that includes an in-person component and a remote option. To attend in person, the meeting will be held in the Council Chambers, on the first floor of the Tacoma Municipal Building, located at 747 Market Street. The meeting can be attended remotely by dialing 253-215-8782 or through Zoom at www.zoom.us/j/84834233126, and entering the meeting ID 848 3423 3126, and passcode 349099 when prompted. The meeting will be broadcast on TV Tacoma and live streamed.

Oral comments will be taken during

the City Council meeting. Those wishing to submit written comments may do so by email to the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org or by mail at 733 Market Street, Room 11, Tacoma, WA 98402, by 5:00 p.m., on Monday, November 28, 2022. Written comments will be compiled and forwarded to the City Council. Resolution No. 41058, which set the

public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/recentlegis by clicking on the link for November 8, 2022, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office at 253-591-5505. For more information, please con-

tact Greg Muller, Real Estate Officer, at gmuller@cityoftacoma.org or 253-337-3164.

Doris Sorum City Clerk Summary

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at approximately 5:15 PM

Proposed sale of approximately 1.74 acres of land in the Graham-Eatonville vicinity of unincorporated Pierce County, Washington.

A public hearing has been scheduled regarding a proposed sale to Amie and Jared Brisson of property owned by the City of Tacoma, Department of Public Utilities, Light Division (dba Tacoma Power) in the amount of $13,500. This property, identified as a portion of Pierce County Assessor tax parcel number 0317222001, has been declared surplus to the needs of the City of Tacoma/Tacoma Power and is no longer required for operational purposes as an easement will be reserved for current and future Tacoma Power operations.

For additional information, please contact Greg Muller, Real Estate Officer, via phone at (253) 337-3164 or via e-mail at gmuller@cityoftacoma.org.

November 14, 2022