City of Tacoma

Notice of Public Hearing

May 20, 2022

On Tuesday, June 7, 2022, the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the 2022 Annual Amendment to the Comprehensive Plan and Land Use Regulatory Code, as recommended by the Planning Commission.The hearing will be held during the City Council meeting and will begin upon completion of the regular agenda items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m. For additional details, please see the attached information.

Pursuant to Proclamation of Emergency Rule No. 5, the meeting will be conducted in a hybrid format that includes an in-person component and a remote option. To attend in person, the meeting will be held in the Council Chambers, on the first floor of the Tacoma Municipal Building, located at 747 Market Street. The meeting can also be attended remotely by dialing 253-215-8782 or through Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/84834233126, nd entering the meeting ID 848 3423 3126, and passcode 349099 when prompted. The meeting will be broadcast on TV Tacoma and live streamed.

Resolution No. 40971, which set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/councilmeetings by clicking on the link for May 17, 2022, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org or 253-591-5505.

For more information, please contact Stephen Atkinson, Principal Planner, at satkinson@cityoftacoma.org or 253-591-5531.

Doris Sorum

City Clerk

Summary Notice of Public Hearing

Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at approximately 5:15 p.m.

The subject of the public hearing is the 2022 Annual Amendment to the Comprehensive Plan and the Land Use Regulatory Code. The 2022 Amendment consists of the following four applications (notes in Italic indicate the Planning Commission’s recommendations):

1) NewCold – Land Use Designation Change: Proposed by NewCold, LLC, this application seeks to change the Land Use Designation for a 3-acre parcel located at 4601 South Orchard Street owned by NewCold, LLC, from “Light Industrial” to “Heavy Industrial.” This would allow NewCold to request a future site rezone and apply for permits to expand its existing 140-foot tall cold storage facility. 2) South Sound Christian Schools – Land Use Designation Changes (Recommended for Adoption): The proposal is to change the Land Use Designation for 16-acres near Tacoma Mall Boulevard and South 64th Street, owned by South Sound Christian Schools and the CenterPoint Christian Fellowship, from “Low-Scale Residential” to a combination of “Mid Scale Residential,” “General Commercial,” and “Parks and Open Space.” This would allow applicants to apply for a site rezone and permits to potentially develop multifamily residential and commercial uses at this location.

3) Work Plan for South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District (STPGD) Code Amendments (Recommended for Adoption): The proposal is for a phased Work Plan to address the application from the South Tacoma Neighborhood Council. Phase 1 of the Work Plan would review and update the use and development standards for the STGPD in 2022-2023. The second phase would develop and implement the “South Tacoma Economic Green Zone” concept for the South Tacoma Manufacturing and Industrial Center between 2022 and 2024.

4) Minor Plan and Code Amendments (Recommended for Adoption): This proposal includes 17 technical, non-policy amendments to the Comprehensive Plan and the Land Use Regulatory Code, intended to keep information current, correct errors, address inconsistencies, improve clarity, and enhance applicability of the Plan and the Code.

1. Household Occupancy in Zoning Code

2. Preliminary and Final Plats

3. Residential Landscaping Requirements

4. Homeowners’ Association Owned Open Space & Other Tracts

5. Reference to Definition Section

6. Cultural Institutions and Public Benefit Use

7. Efficiency Unit Parking Exemption

8. Single-family detached dwellings – Small Lots (Level 2)

9. Public Facility, Public Facility Site, Public Safety Facilities, & Public Service Facilities

10. Street Level Uses and Design

11. Infill Pilot Program Handbook 12. Special Use Standards

13. Two-family and Townhouse Dwelling

14. Sign Code Update 15. Manitou Annexation Area Land Use

16. Remove References to FWDA

17. Park and Recreation Map Update

CONTACTS

Stephen Atkinson, Principal Planner, 253-591-5531, satkinson@cityoftacoma.org Larry Harala, Senior Planner, 253-591-5640, lharala@cityoftacoma.org

Lihuang Wung, Senior Planner, 253-591-5682, lwung@cityoftacoma.org

IDX-955195

May 23, 2022