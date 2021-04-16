City of Tacoma

Notice of Public Hearing

April 15, 2021

On Tuesday, April 27, 2021, the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the Planning Commission’s recommended amendments to Titles 13 and 19 of the Municipal Code, entitled Land Use Regulatory Code and Shoreline Master Program, to replace Amended Ordinance No. 28470, Tideflats Interim Regulations. The hearing will be held during the City Council meeting and will begin upon completion of the regular agenda items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m. For additional details, please see the attached information.

The City Council meeting will not be conducted in-person and will have telephonic and virtual access for the public to attend. The meeting and public hearing can be heard by dialing 253-215-8782 or through Zoom at http://www.zoom.us/j/84834233126, and entering the meeting ID 848 3423 3126 and passcode 349099, when prompted. Oral comments will be taken at the City Council meeting. Sign up to speak by clicking the ‘Raise Hand’ button at the bottom of the Zoom window or press *9 on your phone. Those wishing to submit written comments may do so by email to the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org or by mail at 733 Market Street, Room 11, Tacoma, WA 98402, by 4:00 p.m., on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Written comments will be compiled, forwarded to the City Council, and posted on the City’s webpage at cityoftacoma.org/writtencomments.

Resolution No. 40770, which set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/recentlegis by clicking on the link for April 13, 2021, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office at 253-591-5505. For more information, please contact Steve Atkinson, Principal Planner, at satkinson@cityoftacoma.org or 253-591-5531.

Summary

Notice of Public Hearing Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at approximately 5:15 PM

The City Council will conduct a public hearing on the proposed Tideflats and Industrial Land Use Regulations. The City Council, on November 21, 2017, passed Amended Ordinance No. 28470, establishing interim regulations for the Tideflats and other heavy industrial zoning districts. On October 20, 2020, Amended Ordinance No. 28696 directed the Planning Commission to review the Interim Regulations and to recommend a non-interim ordinance to replace the Interim Regulations, in advance of the completion of the Tideflats Subarea Plan. The Planning Commission’s recommendations include the following amendments to Title 13 and 19 of the Municipal Code, entitled Land Use Regulatory Code and Shoreline Master Program: 1. Expand public notification for heavy industrial uses Citywide that require a SEPA determination or discretionary permit; 2. Expand public notification for Comprehensive Plan map amendments or area-wide zoning reclassifications for Manufacturing and Industrial Centers (MIC) and Regional Growth Centers; 3. Prohibit certain non-industrial uses in the Port of Tacoma MIC, including airports, agriculture, and destination park and recreation facilities such as ballfields and stadiums; 4. Require conditional use permits for dwellings, care facilities, and other cultural uses in the Light Industrial zone;

5. Establish a new Overlay District to limit residential encroachment on the Port of Tacoma MIC. Residential development would be limited to one unit per acre maximum density; 6. Prohibit the following uses Citywide: mining and quarrying, petrochemical manufacturing, fertilizer manufacturing, explosives manufacturing, coal facilities, and smelting;

7. Allow renewable fuel facilities and chemical manufacturing as a conditional use; and

8. Prohibit new fossil fuel facilities and limit the expansion of existing facilities.

The current interim ordinance will expire on June 2, 2021. Additional Information

Amended Ordinance No. 28470, as well as the Planning Commission’s Findings and Recommendations Report, are available at the Planning and Development Services Department and on the Planning Services Division’s website at: www.cityoftacoma.org/tideflatsinterim.

For more information or questions about the proposed Interim Regulations, please contact Mr. Stephen Atkinson, Principal Planner, at satkinson@cityoftacoma.org. IDX-924907

