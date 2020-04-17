CITY OF TACOMA

Notice of Public Hearing

April 16, 2020

On Tuesday, May 5, 2020, the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the potential reauthorization and extension of the Tideflats Interim Regulations. The hearing will be held during the City Council meeting and will begin upon completion of the regular agenda items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m. For additional details, please see the attached information.

Due to the ongoing and unprecedented COVID-19 emergency, participation for the public hearing is currently under development. If Governor Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order is extended, a remote access public hearing will take place to ensure the public’s health and safety. If the order is terminated, the public hearing will take place in the Council Chambers on the first floor of the Tacoma Municipal Building, with possible social distancing requirements. Further information on how to participate will be provided in advance of the public hearing and can be accessed by visiting www.cityoftacoma.org/notices or by calling the information message line at 253-591-5383. Information will be updated as it becomes available. Those wishing to submit written comments may do so by email to the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org or by mail at 733 Market Street, Room 11, Tacoma, WA 98402, by 3:00 p.m., on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

Resolution No. 40570, which set the public hearing date, and Resolution No. 40579, which amended the public hearing date, can be viewed in their entirety on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/recentlegis by clicking on the link for March 17, 2020 and April 7, 2020, respectively, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. For more information, please contact Mr. Steve Atkinson, Principal Planner, at (253) 591-5531. Doris Sorum

City Clerk

Summary

How to Participate in the Public Hearing

On Tuesday, May 5, 2020, upon completion of the regular agenda items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m., the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the proposed six-month extension of the Interim Regulations relating to the Tideflats Subarea Planning process, which was passed on November 21, 2017. Due to the ongoing and unprecedented COVID-19 emergency, participation for the public hearing is currently under development. If Governor Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order is extended, a remote access public hearing will take place to ensure the public’s health and safety. If the order is terminated, the public hearing will take place in the Council Chambers on the first floor of the Tacoma Municipal Building, with possible social distancing requirements. Further information on how to participate will be provided in advance of the public hearing and can be accessed by visiting www.cityoftacoma.org/notices or by calling the information message line at 253-591-5383. Information will be updated as it becomes available. Sign up for the email notification list by visiting the project webpage at www.cityoftacoma.org/tideflatsinterim and using the listserv link in the right hand column.

How to Provide Written Comments

Written comments are highly encouraged and can be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office at: * E-mail: cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org

* Mail: City Clerk’s Office, 733 Market Street, Room 11, Tacoma, WA 98402

Summary of the Ordinance

The City Council, on November 21, 2017, passed Amended Ordinance No. 28470, establishing interim regulations for the Tideflats and other heavy industrial zoning districts. The interim regulations do the following:

1. Expand public notification for heavy industrial uses Citywide that require a SEPA determination or discretionary permit; 2. Place a pause on the development of certain new non-industrial uses within the Port of Tacoma Manufacturing and Industrial Center; 3. Place a pause on new residential development along the Northeast Tacoma shoreline as well as platting and subdivision of land on the slopes along Marine View Drive; and

4. Place a pause on the development of certain new heavy industrial uses Citywide. Since the initial adoption of the Interim Regulations in 2017, the Council has taken the following actions to extend the ordinance: * November 13, 2018: Ordinance No. 28542 – six-month extension

* May 21, 2019: Ordinance No. 28583 – six-month extension

* November 12, 2019: Ordinance No. 28619 – six-month extension

The current ordinance is set to expire on June 2, 2020.

