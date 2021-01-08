City of Tacoma

Notice of Public Hearing

January 7, 2021

On Tuesday, January 26, 2021, the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the declaration of surplus and sale of approximately 1.19 acres of Tacoma Power property, located in central unincorporated Lewis County near Mossyrock, adjacent to Mayfield Lake, to Michael and Cheryl Jensen, for the amount of $125,500. The hearing will be held during the City Council meeting and will begin upon completion of the regular agenda items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m. For additional details, please see the attached information.

The City Council meeting will not be conducted in-person and will have telephonic and virtual access for the public to attend. The meeting and public hearing can be heard by dialing 253-215-8782 or through Zoom at http://www.zoom.us/j/84834233126, and entering the meeting ID 848 3423 3126 and passcode 349099, when prompted. Oral comments will be taken at the City Council meeting. Sign up to speak by clicking the ‘Raise Hand’ button at the bottom of the Zoom window or press *9 on your phone. Those wishing to submit written comments may do so by email to the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org or by mail at 733 Market Street, Room 11, Tacoma, WA 98402, by 4:00 p.m., on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Written comments will be compiled, forwarded to the City Council, and posted on the City’s webpage at cityoftacoma.org/writtencomments.

Resolution No. 40720, which set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/recentlegis by clicking on the link for January 5, 2021, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office at 253-591-5505. For more information, please contact Greg Muller, Real Estate Officer, at GMuller@cityoftacoma.org or 253-502-8256.

Doris Sorum

City Clerk

Summary

Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at approximately 5:15 PM

Proposed sale of approximately 1.19 acres of property located adjacent to Mayfield Lake in the Mossyrock vicinity of unincorporated Lewis County, Washington.

A public hearing has been scheduled regarding a proposed sale to Michael and Cheryl Jensen of property owned by the City of Tacoma, Department of Public Utilities, Light Division (dba Tacoma Power) in the amount of $125,500. This property, identified as a portion of Lewis County Assessor tax parcel number 028327-001-000, has been declared surplus to the needs of the City of Tacoma/Tacoma Power and is no longer required for operational purposes.

For additional information, please contact Greg Muller, Real Estate Officer, at (253) 502-8256.

January 8, 2021