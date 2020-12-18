City of Tacoma

Notice of Public Hearing

December 17, 2020

On Tuesday, January 5, 2021, the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the proposed amendments to the 2019-2020 Annual Action Plan for Housing and Community Development projects. The hearing will be held during the City Council meeting and will begin upon completion of the regular agenda items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m. For additional details, please see the attached information.

The City Council meeting will not be conducted in-person and will have telephonic and virtual access for the public to attend. The meeting and public hearing can be heard by dialing 253-215-8782 or through Zoom at http://www.zoom.us/j/84834233126, and entering the meeting ID 848 3423 3126 and passcode 349099, when prompted.

Oral comments will be taken at the City Council meeting. Sign up to speak by clicking the ‘Raise Hand’ button at the bottom of the Zoom window or press *9 on your phone. Those wishing to submit written comments may do so by email to the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org or by mail at 733 Market Street, Room 11, Tacoma, WA 98402, by 4:00 p.m., on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. Written comments will be compiled, forwarded to the City Council, and posted on the City’s webpage at cityoftacoma.org/writtencomments.

Resolution No. 40711, which set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/recentlegis by clicking on the link for December 15, 2020, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office at 253-591-5505.

For more information, please contact Felicia Medlen, Housing Division Manager, Community and Economic Development, at FMedlen@cityoftacoma.org or 253-591-5238.

Susan Haigh

Acting City Clerk

Summary

A. Subject of Hearing: Substantial Amendment to Annual Action Plan for Housing and Community Development B. Background:

The City of Tacoma is proposing to substantially amend its program year 2019-2020 (July 1, 2019 – June 30, 2020) Annual Action Plan to program CARES Act III Community Development Block Grant (CDBG-CV) funds. CDBG-CV funds are provided to the City of Tacoma by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for use in Housing and Community Development activities that prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus.

This amendment is to allocate $1,372,676 in CDBG-CV funding to the City’s 2019-2020 Annual Action Plan. The following activities will be funded using this allocation:

*CDBG-CV Public Services: $922,676

* CDBG-CV Economic Development Assistance: $450,000

Public comments regarding the proposed amendment will be heard during a public hearing to occur at approximately 5:15 p.m., on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, as part of a regularly scheduled Tacoma City Council meeting. The meeting can be heard by dialing 253-215-8782 or through Zoom at www.zoom.us/j/84834233126 and entering the meeting ID 848 3423 3126 and passcode 349099, when prompted.

To access the hearing in an alternative format or to request a reasonable accommodation, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 253-591-5505, before 5:00 p.m., on the Monday preceding the City Council meeting. TTY or speech-to-speech users please dial 711 to connect to Washington Relay Services.

A draft of the amendment is available for public review at:

https://www.cityoftacoma.org/government/city_departments/community_and_economic_development/housing_division/consolidated_plan

Written comment will be accepted during a five-day public comment period commencing on December 28, 2020 and concluding at 5 p.m. on January 4, 2021.

Electronic comments may be submitted by email to cedhousingdivision@cityoftacoma.org, or by using the survey link posted with the draft amendment. Written comments may be submitted to: Erika Bartlett, Contract Program Auditor

Community & Economic Development Department

747 Market Street, Room 900

Tacoma, WA 98402

For more detailed information on the proposed amendment, contact Erika Bartlett at (253) 591-5645 or ebartlett@cityoftacoma.org. IDX-916126

December 18, 2020