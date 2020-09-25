City of Tacoma

Notice of Public Hearing

September 24, 2020

On Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 9:00 a.m., the Hearing Examiner will conduct a hearing on the request to vacate portions of Commerce Street, South 7th Street, and Pacific Avenue, to cure existing building encroachments. (City of Tacoma (Old City Hall); File No. 124.1410)

Due to the ongoing and unprecedented COVID-19 emergency, a remote access public hearing will take place to ensure the public’s health and safety. Information on how to participate will be updated as it becomes available and can be accessed at https://www.cityoftacoma.org/hearingexaminer/ or by calling the Hearing Examiner’s Office at 253-591-5195 or Troy Stevens, Senior Real Estate Specialist, at 253-591-5535.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Resolution No. 40654, which set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/councilmeetings by clicking on the link for September 22, 2020, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office.

Doris Sorum

City Clerk

IDX-909550

September 25, 2020