City of Tacoma
Notice of Funding Availability
2025 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG)
An application for grant funds is now available to organizations seeking funding in the following
categories:
• Home Repairs to Tacoma Homeowners
• Economic Development via Assistance to Microenterprises
You may download the instructions and application beginning from the Community and Economic
Development Department¡¦s website at:
https://www.cityoftacoma.org/government/city_departments/community_and_economic_development/hou
sing_division/funding_opportunities_requests_for_proposals
Completed applications are due Tuesday, November 22, 2024, by 3:00PM (PST). For information on this application, please contact Jason Mejia at (253) 594-7933 or jmejia@cityoftacoma.org.
Please note this application is not for housing development, rental, or homeownership assistance. Applications for housing development are made available separately from this process.
October 18, 2024