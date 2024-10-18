City of Tacoma

Notice of Funding Availability

2025 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG)

An application for grant funds is now available to organizations seeking funding in the following

categories:

• Home Repairs to Tacoma Homeowners

• Economic Development via Assistance to Microenterprises

You may download the instructions and application beginning from the Community and Economic

Development Department¡¦s website at:

https://www.cityoftacoma.org/government/city_departments/community_and_economic_development/hou

sing_division/funding_opportunities_requests_for_proposals

Completed applications are due Tuesday, November 22, 2024, by 3:00PM (PST). For information on this application, please contact Jason Mejia at (253) 594-7933 or jmejia@cityoftacoma.org.

Please note this application is not for housing development, rental, or homeownership assistance. Applications for housing development are made available separately from this process.

October 18, 2024