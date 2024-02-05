CITY OF TACOMA

Notice of Availability: Draft Environmental Impact Statement, LRP22-0003 February 5, 2024

Proponent and SEPA Lead

Agency

City of Tacoma

Planning and Development Services Department

747 Market Street, Room 345

Tacoma, WA 98407

Description of the Proposal: Home In Tacoma Phase 2 (HIT 2)

www.cityoftacoma.org/homeintacoma The City of Tacoma is proposing to adopt new zoning designations, development standards, and other actions, together referred to as Home In Tacoma Phase 2 (the Proposal), to increase housing supply, affordability, and choice for current and future residents and ensure that housing development supports multiple goals. The Proposal is intended to implement the policy direction adopted in Phase 1 (Ordinance No. 28793, December 2021) along with applicable state law. Location of the Proposal

Home In Tacoma Phase 2 will primarily affect areas that are designated as Low-scale and Mid-scale Residential on the City’s Future Land Use Map, as well as other areas dispersed throughout the City of Tacoma. Alternatives

The Draft EIS evaluates three alternatives: Baseline Alternative (the No Action Alternative), Lower Zoning Alternative, and Higher Zoning Alternative. The action alternatives are defined primarily based on the number of new housing units likely to be developed under new zoning designations over an approximately 30-year horizon (out to 2050), but also provide a comparison of allowed density, allowed housing types and building scale, and the potential bonus density and scale available in exchange for affordable housing and other public benefits. Appeal and Noticing

This notice of availability is provided in accordance with the Washington State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) of 1971, Chapter 43.21C of the Revised Code of Washington (RCW) as revised 1983, and SEPA Guidelines, Effective 16 January 1976 as revised 4 April 1984, Chapter 197-10, Washington Administrative Code (WAC). Appeal provisions will be contained and published in the final EIS. Proposed Date of Implementation

The Home In Tacoma Phase 2 proposals will be implemented upon adoption by the City Council. Council action is tentatively scheduled to begin in May 2024. Public Hearing: Planning Commission meeting, March 6, 2024, 5:30 pm, Council Chambers, 747 Market Street Availability of the Draft EIS, draft zoning and standards package, and background materials

The Draft EIS is available in electronic format on the City of Tacoma’s website, cityoftacoma.org/homeintacoma. Paper copies are available for review at the City of Tacoma Customer Service Center at 747 Market Street, 2nd floor lobby, Tacoma WA 98402.

Draft EIS Comments

The public comment period on the Draft EIS will end at 5:00 pm on March 8, 2024. Submit comments along with a name and email or mailing address through one of the following options:

• Email: homeintacoma@cityoftacoma.org

• Online Comment Portal: www.cityoftacoma.org/homeintacoma

• Mail: 747 Market Street, Room 345, Tacoma WA 98402

• Hardcopy letter or comment form at the Draft EIS open houses

• For more information contact Elliott Barnett, Senior Planner, at 253-312-4909

• For information on public open houses, visit www.cityoftacoma.org/homeintacoma.

To request this information in an alternative format or to request a reasonable accommodation, call 253-591-2051 or email mcrabtree@cityoftacoma.org. IDX-991071

February 5, 2024