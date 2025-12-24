City of Tacoma-LU25-0257

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Determination of Environmental Non-Significance

LU25-0257

Lead Agency: City of Tacoma Environmental Services Department

Applicant:

Environmental Services Department, Science and Engineering Division

Proposal: Central Wastewater Treatment Plant – Water Right Application: The City of Tacoma (City) has submitted an application for water right, G2-30865, requesting withdrawal of up to 2,750 gpm and 3,753 acre-feet per year of groundwater for municipal use at the City’s Central Wastewater Treatment Plant. The water right application G2-30865 was received by the Washington Department of Ecology (Ecology) on 03/30/23. Per Washington Administrative Code chapter 197-11, a SEPA review is required based on the requested instantaneous withdrawal quantity. The City’s Central Wastewater Treatment Plant (facility or CTP) is the “site” for this application and the facility has been operational since 1952, serving a large portion of the City plus approximately 20,000 additional residents in Fife, Fircrest, and parts of unincorporated Pierce County. The City holds an existing water right at CTP (Groundwater Certificate 3999-A; record number G2-*05403CWRIS) which authorizes an instantaneous quantity (Qi) of 350 gpm and an annual quantity (Qa) of 560 AF/yr of groundwater withdrawals from an existing well.

The City is planning for the expansion of the facility to accommodate future urban growth within and in the vicinity of the City. In future actions that are beyond the scope of this proposal and this SEPA determination, CTP expansion will include the installation of additional wastewater treatment facilities, to be supported and supplied water by up to four groundwater supply wells (one existing plus an anticipated three additional wells). The timeline of the facility expansion is anticipated to occur over the next twenty to forty years. No known or anticipated environmental impacts to the site exist, to the best of our knowledge.

Location: The site is located at 2201 E Portland Avenue, Tacoma, Washington, 98421. The site is generally within the southern portion of Section 3, Township 20N, Range 3E of Willamette Meridian. The facility covers all or portions of current Pierce County parcels

0320033031, 0320034064,

4715010020, 4715010030,

4715010060, 4715010110,

4715010151, 4715010170,

4715010210, and 8950000330 (the City is currently in the process of consolidating these parcels into a single parcel).

The lead agency for this proposal has made a preliminary determination that this project does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(9c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request.

Comments on this determination of environmental nonsignificance must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on January 07, 2026.To submit comments, please email Kyle Amoroso at

KAmoroso@tacoma.gov or mail to Center for Urban Waters, 326 East “D” Street, Tacoma, WA 98421 by the submittal deadline. The City will reconsider this determination based on timely comments and may retain, modify, or if significant adverse impacts are likely, withdraw the determination.

Unless modified by the City, this determination will become a final determination on January 08, 2026. Appeals may be filed at the Superior Court of the State of Washington for Pierce County within 21 days after the final determination. Appeals to the Superior Court shall be taken in accordance with procedures and limitations set forth in RCW 43.21C.075. A copy of the appeal shall be filed with Planning and Development Services, 747 Market Street, Tacoma, Washington 98402.

The City of Tacoma does not discriminate on the basis of disability in any of its programs or services. Upon request, special accommodations will be provided within five (5) business days by contacting 591-5363 (VOICE) or 591-5070 (TTY).

