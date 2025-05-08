City of Tacoma-LU25-0093

LEGAL NOTICE

SEPA File #LU25-0093: City of Tacoma Public Works Department has issued a Preliminary Determination of Nonsignificance (DNS), after review of an environmental checklist, on the proposed City of Tacoma Commute Trip Reduction Four-Year Plan Update 2025-2029. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required. The DNS will become final on May 29, 2025, unless modified by the City based on public comments received. Comments on the DNS must be submitted by May 22, 2025, 5:00 p.m. via e-mail to transportation@cityoftacoma.org. For more information, visit www.tacomapermits.org.

IDX-1013266

May 8, 2025