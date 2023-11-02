CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE Resolution No. 41285

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, October 31, 2023, passed the following resolution. The summary of the contents of said resolutions, consisting of the title, is as follows: Resolution No. 41285 A resolution setting Tuesday, November 21, 2023, upon completion of Regular Agenda Items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m., as the date for a public hearing by the City Council on the proposed Ad Valorem and Emergency Medical Services tax levies for 2024.

Resolution No. 41286 A resolution setting Tuesday, November 21, 2023, upon completion of Regular Agenda Items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m., as the date for a public hearing by the City Council on the proposed modifications to the 2023-2024 Biennial Operating Budget and the 2023-2024 Capital Budget.

The full text of the above resolutions may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk's Office at (253) 591-5505. Nicole Emery, City Clerk

