CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, November 16, 2021, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the title, are as follows: Ordinance No. 28785 An ordinance amending Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Compensation Plan, to implement rates of pay and compensation for employees represented by District Lodge No. 160, on behalf of Local Lodge No. 297 of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, Rail Mechanics Unit and Track Workers Unit.

Amended Ordinance No. 28786 An ordinance amending Titles 13 and 19 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Land Use Regulatory Code and Shoreline Master Program, by amending various chapters in Title 13, and by repealing and replacing Title 19 in its entirety, to adopt the Tideflats and Industrial Land Use Regulations as recommended by the Planning Commission and modified by the Infrastructure, Planning, and Sustainability Committee; and replacing Amended Ordinance No. 28470, Tideflats Interim Regulations, as approved by the City Council, and as previously extended by Ordinance Nos. 28542, 28583, 28619, 28671, and Amended Ordinance No. 28696 and 28759.

Ordinance No. 28787 An ordinance authorizing an increase in the Ad Valorem general property tax revenue collection in terms of both dollars and percentage for the general property tax levy in 2022.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Ordinance No. 28788 An ordinance fixing the amount of the Ad Valorem tax levies necessary to identify the amount of the estimated revenues from property tax levies to match estimated expenditures for debt service and other funding requirements.

Ordinance No. 28789 An ordinance authorizing an increase for the Emergency Medical Services property tax levy in terms of both dollars and percentage.

Ordinance No. 28790 An ordinance fixing the amount of the Emergency Medical Services levy necessary to identify the amount of the estimated revenues from the property tax levy to match estimated expenditures for debt service and other funding requirements.

Ordinance No. 28791 An ordinance modifying the 2021-2022 Biennial Operating Budget to appropriate funds for contractual obligations, transfers, and other budget adjustments; authorizing interfund transfers and contributions; and accepting, depositing, and appropriating miscellaneous donations, contributions, and/or fees.

Ordinance No. 28792 An ordinance modifying the Capital Budget to recognize changes in transfers, additional revenues, and budget adjustments.

The full text of the above ordinances may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-943379

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, November 18, 2021.