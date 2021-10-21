City of Tacoma-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, October 19, 2021, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the title, are as follows:

Ordinance No. 28782 An ordinance amending Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Compensation Plan, by amending Section 1.12.229, entitled “VEBA Accounts”, regarding changes to contributions of unused and accrued leave by eligible nonrepresented employees at the time of retirement.

Ordinance No. 28783 An ordinance amending Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Compensation Plan, by amending Section 1.12.248, entitled “Personal Time Off plan”, to change the annual cash-out provisions for nonrepresented employees, effective January 1, 2022.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



The full text of the above ordinances may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505.

Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-941089

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, October 21, 2021.