City of Tacoma-LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, May 19, 2020, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the title, are as follows: Ordinance No. 28657 An ordinance vacating a 5.66 foot width of the air rights running along the north side of South 15th Street for the length of the abutting parcel addressed as 1351 Fawcett Avenue, beginning 16.5 feet above the existing grade at the southwest corner of another point 73.5 feet directly above, and extend 16.5 feet above the existing grade at the southeast corner of another point 91.2 feet directly above the right-of-way, to facilitate future development.

Ordinance No. 28660 An ordinance vacating a portion of North Adams Street, located at the southeast corner of North Adams Street and a public alleyway between North 27th and North 28th Streets, to facilitate new development.

Ordinance No. 28670 An ordinance authorizing the financing through a Local Agency Lease with the Office of the State Treasurer, to purchase equipment and other property and to make the improvements required to develop a process to convert bio-gas into usable energy in the form of clean, renewable natural gas, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and generate enough revenues to repay the financing.

Ordinance No. 28671 An ordinance approving a six-month extension of the Tideflats Interim Regulations, as originally approved by Amended Ordinance No. 28470 and extended by Ordinance Nos. 28542, 28583, and 28619.

