City of Tacoma-LEGAL NOTICE

City of Tacoma, basel kitmitto, 747 Market St Tacoma, WA 98402-3701, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The proposed project, Streets Initiative #14, is located at This project is located in Tacoma within the public ROW generally along and between the following: Along N Alder St. between N 11th St and N21st St.; Along N Cedar St. between N 15th St and N21st St.; Along N Warner St. between N 19th St and N21st St.; Along N 16th St between N Alder St. and N Junett St./Dead End; Along N 17th St between N Cedar St. and N Junett St./Dead End; Along N 19th St between N Lawrence St. and N Junett St.; Along N 20th St between N Lawrence St. and N Junett St.; Along N Madison St between N 31st St. and N 32nd St.; Along N 32nd between N Madison St and N Proctor St./Dead End. in Tacoma in Pierce county. This project involves 5.5 acres of soil disturbance for Highway or Road, Utilities construction activities. The receiving waterbody is puget sound. Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to:

ecyrewqianoi@ecy.wa.gov, or

Department of Ecology

Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater

P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696

February 26, March 5, 2021