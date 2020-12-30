City of Tacoma-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

City of Tacoma – Temporary Family Overnight Shelter

Applicant: Tiegan Tidball, City of Tacoma Proposal: Temporary Use Permit for a Family Overnight Shelter

Location: 4818 East Portland Avenue

File Number: LU19-0223

The City of Tacoma is working with the Bethlehem Baptist Church to provide a temporary family overnight shelter inside of the Church. Under the City’s Emergency Declaration (Ord No 28430), the applicant is requesting a 185-day extension for its temporary use permit. A decision on the extension request will be made following the comment period for the public notice. A separate notice will be sent out advising of the decision on the request. Appeal provisions will be included with the decision notice. The case file may be viewed at https://www.tacomapermits.org/public-notice-map.

The City of Tacoma does not discriminate on the basis of disability in any of its programs or services. Upon request, special accommodations will be provided within five (5) business days by contacting 591-5363 (VOICE) or 591-5070 (TTY).

