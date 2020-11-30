CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, November 24, 2020, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the title, are as follows: Ordinance No. 28702 An ordinance amending Chapter 1.06 of the Municipal Code, relating to Administration; repealing Chapter 6B.50, relating to Ambulances, and reenacting as a new Chapter 3.11; renaming Title 3 from “Fire” to “Fire and Emergency Medical Services”, and adding, amending, and repealing various chapters in Title 3, to modify outdated fee requirements, clarify and add language regarding emergency medical transport, and other administrative updates.

Ordinance No. 28703 An ordinance amending Chapter 12.09 of the Municipal Code, relating to Solid Waste, Recycling, and Hazardous Waste, to adjust the 2021 and 2022 rates and charges to include a 1.5 percent increase, effective January 1, 2021, a 2 percent increase, effective January 1, 2022, and a 5 percent increase in low income elderly and low income disabled discount, effective January 1, 2021.

Ordinance No. 28704 An ordinance amending Chapter 12.08 of the Municipal Code, relating to Wastewater and Surface Water Management – Regulation and Rates, to adjust the 2021 and 2022 rates and charges to include a 1.5 percent increase, effective January 1, 2021, a 2 percent increase, effective January 1, 2022, and a 5 percent increase in the low income elderly and low income disabled discount, effective January 1, 2021.

Ordinance No. 28705 An ordinance amending Chapter 12.06 of the Municipal Code, relating to Electric Energy – Regulations and Rates, to add a new Section 12.06.166, entitled “Prepaid residential service – Schedule PR”, to allow for payment of electric service in advance of usage, effective January 1, 2021.

Ordinance No. 28706 An ordinance amending Chapter 12.06 of the Municipal Code, relating to Electric Energy – Regulations and Rates, to add a new Section 12.06.373, entitled “Electrofuel service pilot – Schedule EF”, to allow for electrochemical production of low carbon-content fuels usable for transportation or electrical energy storage, effective April 1, 2021.

Ordinance No. 28707 An ordinance amending Chapter 12.06 of the Municipal Code, relating to Electric Energy – Regulations and Rates, to add a new Section 12.06.265, entitled “New large load service – Schedule NLL”, to codify the rate to be charged to new large loads to be consistent with other rates, effective April 1, 2021, and April 1, 2022.

Ordinance No. 28708 An ordinance amending Chapter 12.06 of the Municipal Code, relating to Electric Energy – Regulations and Rates, to add a new Section 12.06.372, entitled “Shore power – Schedule SP”, to allow ships at the Port of Tacoma to use electric power instead of burning bunker fuel while in port, effective April 1, 2021, and April 1, 2022.

Ordinance No. 28709 An ordinance amending Chapter 12.06 of the Municipal Code, relating to Electric Energy – Regulations and Rates, to add a new subsection “E”, entitled “Customer-Owned Generation”, to Section 12.06.215, entitled “General service – Schedule G”, to compensate large customer-owned generators for the value of their excess energy, effective January 1, 2021.

Ordinance No. 28710 An ordinance amending Chapter 12.06 of the Municipal Code, relating to Electric Energy – Regulations and Rates, for two rate adjustments of 1.5 percent, effective April 1, 2021, and 2 percent, effective April 1, 2022; and amending Section 12.06.165, to adjust the definition for the threshold of maximum annual household income to qualify for the low-income senior and and/or low-income disabled discount residential service, and increase the amount of discount available for customers who qualify for that service, effective January 1, 2021.

Ordinance No. 28711 An ordinance amending Chapter 12.10 of the Municipal Code, relating to Water – Regulations and Rates, for two rate adjustments of 1.5 percent, effective January 1, 2021, and 2 percent, effective January 1, 2022.

Ordinance No. 28712 An ordinance amending Ordinance No. 20367, to redirect franchise fee revenues from the Special Revenue Fund, previously the Municipal Cable Television Program Fund, to the General Fund, to allow more flexibility in the use of private cable franchise fees.

Ordinance No. 28713 An ordinance authorizing an increase in the 2020 Ad Valorem general property tax revenue collection in terms of both dollars and percentage for the general property tax levy in 2021.

Ordinance No. 28714 An ordinance fixing the amount of the Ad Valorem tax levies necessary to identify the amount of the estimated revenues from property tax levies to match estimated expenditures for debt service and other funding requirements.

Ordinance No. 28715 An ordinance authorizing an increase for the 2021 Emergency Medical Services property tax levy in terms of both dollars and percentage.

Ordinance No. 28716 An ordinance fixing the amount of the Emergency Medical Services levy necessary to identify the amount of the estimated revenues from the property tax levy to match estimated expenditures for debt service and other funding requirements.

Ordinance No. 28717 An ordinance adopting the 2021-2026 Capital Facilities Program of the Comprehensive Plan, and adopting the 2021-2022 Capital Budget.

Ordinance No. 28718 An ordinance adopting the 2021-2022 Biennial Operating Budget.

The full text of the above ordinances may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11.

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Monday, November 30, 2020.