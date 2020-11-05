CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

City Notices

by Ken Spurrell

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, November 3, 2020, passed the following ordinance. The summary of the contents of said ordinance, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28654 An ordinance vacating a remnant portion of East 51st Street unopened, unimproved right-of-way, to facilitate access within a new residential subdivision. (Northwest Vintage Homes, LLC; File No. 124.1402)

The full text of the above ordinances may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-912979

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, November 5, 2020

