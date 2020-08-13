CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, August 11, 2020, passed the following ordinance. The summary of the contents of said ordinance, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28685 An ordinance amending Chapter 1.06 of the Municipal Code, relating to Administration, by amending Section 1.06.075, entitled “Police Department Citizen-Initiated Complaint Oversight”, to replace the word “citizen” with the words “community” and “resident”, and to rename the Citizen Police Advisory Committee to “Community’s Police Advisory Committee”, to align with the City’s equity framework.

The full text of the above ordinance may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-905927

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, August 13, 2020.