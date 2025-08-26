City of Tacoma-Legal Notice

LEGAL NOTICE

City of Tacoma Determination of Environmental Non-Significance

Lead Agency: City of Tacoma, Department of Public Utilities, Light Division, DBA Tacoma Power, Natural Resources

Applicant: City of Tacoma, Department of Public Utilities, Light Division, DBA Tacoma Power, Ben Caviness, Natural Resources Proposal: Onion Rock bridge is the primary road used to access Tacoma Power’s Mossyrock Powerhouse. The base of the second bridge pier (ORB Pier 2) has eroded due to normal generation flows from Mossyrock powerhouse. In the summer of 2025, Phase 1 of this project was completed. Phase 2 is intended to prevent future erosion of ORB Pier 2. A flexible membrane will be laid around the base of ORB Pier 2 and secured in place before it is filled with concrete and allowed to cure. The scour pillow is intended to protect the bridge pier from future erosion for the foreseeable future.

Location: Lewis County parcel #030903000000. Section 34 of Township 12N and Range 05E.

LAT: 46.476132 N LONG: – 122.168602 W

SEPA Public Information Center File No. SEPA Number 202503512, Tacoma Record LU25-0181

City of Tacoma, Planning and Development Services, has made a preliminary determination that this project does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(9c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on www.tacomapermits.org or upon request. Comments on this determination of environmental non-significance must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on September 18, 2025 to Tacoma Public Utilities/Generation, Attn: Matthew Bleich, 3628 S 35th Street, Tacoma, Washington 98409. The City will reconsider this determination based on timely comments and may retain, modify, or if significant adverse impacts are likely, withdraw the determination.

Unless modified by the City, this determination will become a final determination on September 25, 2025. There is no administrative appeal opportunity for this Determination. Appeals may be filed at the Superior Court of the State of Washington within 21 days after the final Determination of Non-Significance is issued. Appeals to the Superior Court shall be taken in accordance with procedures and limitations set forth in RCW 43.21C.075. A copy of the appeal shall be filed with City of Tacoma, Planning and Development Services, Attn: Shirley Schultz. The City of Tacoma does not discriminate on the basis of disability in any of its programs or services. Upon request, special accommodations will be provided within five (5) business days by contacting 591-5363 (VOICE) or 591-5070 (TTY).

Issue/Publication Dates: August 26, 2025 and September 2, 2025

