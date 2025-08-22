City of Tacoma-Legal Notice

LEGAL NOTICE

City of Tacoma Determination of Non-Significance

Lead Agency: City of Tacoma

Applicant: Tacoma Public Utilities, Tacoma Water Proposal: Design and construct approximately 45,000 s.f. warehouse and shops facility. Location: 3506 South 35th Street, Tacoma, WA 98409

SEPA Public Information Center File No. LU25-0173

Tacoma Water has made a preliminary determination that this project does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(9c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public at https://aca-prod.accela.com/TACOMA/Default.aspx by using the file number in the search field, or upon request. Comments on this determination of environmental non-significance must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on September 5, 2025 to Tacoma Water, 3628 South 35th Street, Tacoma, Washington 98409. The City will reconsider this determination based on timely comments and may retain, modify, or if significant adverse impacts are likely, withdraw the determination.

Unless modified by the City, this determination will become a final determination on September 6, 2025. There is no administrative appeal opportunity for this Determination. Appeals may be filed at the Superior Court of the State of Washington for Pierce County within 21 days after the building permit is issued. Appeals to the Superior Court shall be taken in accordance with procedures and limitations set forth in RCW 43.21C.075. A copy of the appeal shall be filed with Planning and Development Services The City of Tacoma does not discriminate on the basis of disability in any of its programs or services. Upon request, special accommodations will be provided within five (5) business days by contacting 591-5363 (VOICE) or 591-5070 (TTY).

Issue/Publication Date: Friday, August 22, 2025

The Tacoma Daily Index

IDX-1018645

August 22, 2025