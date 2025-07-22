City of Tacoma-Legal Notice

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Operational Strategy and Administrative Committee Schedule of Regular Meetings

Please be advised that beginning Friday, July 25, 2025, regular meetings of the City Council’s Operational Strategy and Administrative Committee will be held at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Friday of each month. Meetings will be conducted in a hybrid format. To attend in-person, meetings will be held at the Tacoma Municipal Building, located at 747 Market Street, in Conference Room 243, on the second floor. To attend remotely, join through Zoom at www.zoom.us/j/91923690364 or dial 253-215-8782 and enter the meeting ID 919 2369 0364 and passcode 614650, when prompted. Agendas and minutes can be found at https://cityoftacoma.legistar.com. Notices can be found at tacoma.gov/notices.

Nicole Emery, City Clerk Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

If you have any questions, please contact the Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Sincerely,

Nicole Emery, City Clerk, City of Tacoma IDX-1017066

July 22, 2025