CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, April 15, 2025, passed the following ordinance. The summary of the contents of said ordinance, consisting of the titles, is as follows: Ordinance No. 29029 An ordinance amending Chapter 1.45 of the Municipal Code, relating to Neighborhood Councils, by amending various sections to clarify the roles and expectations of the Neighborhood Councils, Community Council of Tacoma, and the City, and to extend the review period by 180 days.

The full text of the above ordinance may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Nicole Emery, City Clerk IDX-1012209

April 17, 2025