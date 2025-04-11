City of Tacoma-Legal Notice

LEGAL NOTICE

On Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at approximately 5:15 p.m., the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the 2025 Consolidated Plan for housing, community and economic development, and public services.

For additional details, please see the attached information.

The meeting will be conducted in a hybrid format that includes an in-person component and a remote option. To attend in person, the meeting will be held in the Council Chambers, on the first floor of the Tacoma Municipal Building, located at 747 Market Street. The meeting can be attended remotely through Zoom at

www.zoom.us/j/84834233126, or by dialing 253-215-8782 and entering the meeting ID 848 3423 3126, and passcode 349099 when prompted. Council meetings are also available live on TV Tacoma and Facebook.

Oral comments will be taken during the City Council meeting. Those wishing to submit written comments may do so by email to the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org or by mail at 733 Market Street, Room 11, Tacoma, WA 98402, by 5:00 p.m., on Monday, April 21, 2025.

Written comments will be compiled, forwarded to the City Council, and posted on the City’s webpage at www.cityoftacoma.org/writtencomments.

Resolution No. 41655, which set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/recentlegis by clicking on the link for the April 8, 2025, meeting, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org or 253-591-5505.

For more information, please contact Taylor Palmer Jenson, Senior Housing Analyst, at 253-591-5328 or at cedhousingdivision@cityoftacoma.org.

Nicole Emery City Clerk

Community and Economic Development Department

A. Subject of Hearing:

Draft Tacoma-Lakewood HOME Consortium 2025 Consolidated Plan

B. Background:

The Cities of Tacoma and Lakewood intend to adopt the Tacoma-Lakewood HOME Consortium 2025 Consolidated Plan (ConPlan), providing an annual spending plan for federal Housing and Urban Development (HUD) grants to address housing, community, and economic development needs in both cities. As the lead entity of the HOME consortium, the Tacoma City Council will take final action on HOME funded activities for both jurisdictions.

CITY OF TACOMA

Proposed use of funds recommended for Tacoma City Council approval is based upon federal funding that includes:

• Community Development Block Grant (CDBG): $2,358,374

• HOME Investment Partnership Program (HOME): $1,084,060

• Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG): $210,394

At the time the ConPlan was drafted, HUD had not released the actual allocations for CDBG, HOME, and ESG programs for the 2025 program year. The City of Tacoma estimated project spending based on prior year awards. Project awards will be adjusted to reflect final allocations when they are released by HUD. Recommended activities will be implemented as part of the ConPlan beginning July 1, 2025.

PUBLIC REVIEW AND COMMENT PERIOD

The recommended Draft 2025 Consolidated Plan will be available for public review from March 31, 2025, to May 1, 2025, on the City of Tacoma’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/conplan. Limited copies of these documents are available by post upon request. A public hearing by the Tacoma City Council is scheduled for April 22, 2025, no earlier than 5:15 p.m., with final action by the City Council on May 6, 2025. Tacoma City Council meetings can be accessed at www.cityoftacoma.org/councilmeetings. For reasonable accommodation, contact the City Clerk at 253-591-5505 before 5:00 p.m., the Monday preceding the scheduled meeting. Electronic comment may be submitted until 5:00 p.m., on May 1, 2025, via email to cedhousingdivision@cityoftacoma.org. Written comments may be mailed to: Housing Division, Community & Economic Development Department, City of Tacoma, 747 Market St., Room 900, Tacoma, WA 98402. The Consolidated Plan will be submitted to the Department of Housing and Urban Development for review and approval on May 15, 2025.

