CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, July 7, 2020, passed the following ordinance. The summary of the contents of said ordinance, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28678 An ordinance amending Chapter 11.05 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Model Traffic Ordinance, Chapter 11.06, relating to Motorized Scooters and Electric Personal Assistive Mobility Devices, and Chapter 11.30, relating to Bicycle, Skateboard, Roller Skates, and Scooter Helmets, to update and clarify rules related to active transportation, including micromobility.

The full text of the above ordinance may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk's Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, July 9, 2020.