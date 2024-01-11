CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, January 9, 2024, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28931 An ordinance amending Chapter 1.07 of the Municipal Code, relating to Equity in Contracting, by amending various sections, and by repealing Section 1.07.050, entitled “Approval as a Certified Business”, to replace outdated elements of the former Small Business Enterprise Program and clarify expectations for review of the program.

The full text of the above ordinance may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. IDX-989941

January 11, 2024