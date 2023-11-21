City of Tacoma-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

City of Tacoma

Determination of Environmental Non-Significance

Lead Agency: City of Tacoma, Department of Public Utilities, Light Division, DBA Tacoma Power, Natural Resources

Applicant: City of Tacoma, Department of Public Utilities, Light Division, DBA Tacoma Power, Ben Caviness, Natural Resources Proposal: Tacoma Power proposes the replacement of four (4) existing 18-inch culverts with a fish-passable bottomless Aluminum Box (arch) Culvert (ALBC), installing a concrete block (i.e., ecology block) retaining wall as well as installing about 550 linear feet of 8-inch HDPE potable water line extension and 6-inch fire hydrant. Location: Lewis County parcel #028733006006 & 028733006009. Section 20 of Township 12N and Range 2E.

LAT: 46.50694 N LONG: – 122.58611 W

SEPA Public Information Center File No. SEPA Number 202305488, Tacoma Record LU23-0210

City of Tacoma, Planning and Development Services, has made a preliminary determination that this project does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(9c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on www.tacomapermits.org or upon request. Comments on this determination of environmental non-significance must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on December 15, 2023 to Tacoma Public Utilities/Generation, Attn: Matt Bleich, 3628 S 35th Street, Tacoma, Washington 98409. The City will reconsider this determination based on timely comments and may retain, modify, or if significant adverse impacts are likely, withdraw the determination.

Unless modified by the City, this determination will become a final determination on December 22, 2023. There is no administrative appeal opportunity for this Determination. Appeals may be filed at the Superior Court of the State of Washington within 21 days after the final Determination of Non-Significance is issued. Appeals to the Superior Court shall be taken in accordance with procedures and limitations set forth in RCW 43.21C.075. A copy of the appeal shall be filed with City of Tacoma, Planning and Development Services, Attn: Shirley Schultz. The City of Tacoma does not discriminate on the basis of disability in any of its programs or services. Upon request, special accommodations will be provided within five (5) business days by contacting 591-5363 (VOICE) or 591-5070 (TTY).

