CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, September 19, 2023, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28876 An ordinance vacating a portion of South “L” Street, lying north of South 5th Street, and a portion of South 4th Street, lying west of South “L” Street, to facilitate a healthcare redevelopment project.

(MultiCare Health System; File No. 124.1426).

The full text of the above ordinance may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Nicole Emery, City Clerk IDX-984537

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, September 21, 2023.