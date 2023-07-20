CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, July 18, 2023, passed the following ordinance. The summary of the contents of said ordinance, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28895 An ordinance approving and confirming the Final Assessment Roll for Local Improvement District No. 8640, which provided for the construction of asphalt concrete alley pavement, with storm drainage at the following locations: 1) The alley between Proctor Street and Madison Street from North 38th Street north 130 feet, more or less, thence east to Proctor Street;

2) The alley between North 35th Street and North 36th Street from Warner Street to Puget Sound Avenue;

3) The alley between North 21st Street and North 22nd Street from Washington Street to Adams Street;

4) The alley between North 26th Street and North 27th Street from Warner Street to Puget Sound Avenue; and

5) The alley between Shirley Street and Winnifred Street from North 18th Street to North 21st Street.

