City of Tacoma-LEGAL NOTICE

Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit

Lead Agency: City of Tacoma | Environmental Services

Applicant: Jordan Ennis, P.E.

Proposal: This project involves 1.8 acres of soil disturbance for road and utilities construction activities. The receiving waterbodies are Foss Waterway, Puget Sound, and Flett Creek.

Locations: S 54th St and S Prospect St

N Carr St and N 26th St

N 12th St and N G St

S 9th St and S Sprague Ave

S Wright Ave and Fawcett Ave

N 26th St and N Junett St

N Karl Johan Ave and 6th Ave The City of Tacoma is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.

Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to:

ecyrewqianoi@ecy.wa.gov

Department of Ecology

Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater

P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696

Issue/Publication Date: June 24, 2020 and July 1, 2020