CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, June 13, 2023, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28886 An ordinance declaring the public necessity for, and providing for the acquisition by eminent domain of certain properties located between McKinley Avenue and Portland Avenue, to construct the pedestrian, signal safety, and road improvements in connection with the East 64th Street, Phase 2 Improvement Project.

Ordinance No. 28887 An ordinance amending Title 8 of the Muni-

cipal Code, relating to Public Safety, by adding a new Chapter 8.190, entitled “Drug Crimes”, and repealing in its entirety Chapter 8.29, entitled “Drug Paraphernalia”, to comply with state law.

The full text of the above ordi-

ance may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-978867

